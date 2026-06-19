Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest World Cup milestone leaves Lionel Messi with one record still to chase

The debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has followed soccer for nearly two decades, and the 2026 World Cup has added another fascinating chapter to their historic rivalry. While Portugal’s opening match ended in disappointment, a new headline emerged from Houston as Ronaldo reached yet another landmark that further strengthened his remarkable legacy.

The result itself was far from ideal for Portugal, which was held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in its opening Group K fixture. Yet amid the frustration, attention quickly shifted toward a milestone that could keep Ronaldo’s name in the record books for years to come, while leaving Messi with one more achievement to pursue.

The Selecao das Quinas entered the tournament with high expectations and appeared to be on course for victory when Joao Neves gave the side an early lead. However, DR Congo responded brilliantly, with Yoane Wissa scoring the nation’s first-ever World Cup goal to secure a historic point.

Despite controllingpossession, Portugal struggled to convert dominance into meaningful chances. The African side remained organized throughout the contest and frustrated Roberto Martinez’s team with disciplined defending and effective counterattacks. The draw leaves Group K wide open ahead of Portugal’s upcoming matches against Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Ronaldo reaches another historic World Cup milestone

While the result disappointed Portuguese supporters, the match itself marked another extraordinary achievement for Ronaldo. The Portugal captain joined Lionel Messi as only the second player in soccer history to appear in six different FIFA World Cups. The milestone further cemented his place among the sport’s most enduring stars.

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The achievement arrived during what is already becoming one of the most memorable World Cups ever staged. Messi had grabbed headlines less than 24 hours earlier after scoring a hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria, once again proving why he remains one of soccer’s greatest performers. Yet Ronaldo responded by creating a piece of history of his own.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

The record that Messi will chase next

The biggest talking point from Ronaldo’s appearance was the age-related record he established. Aged 41 years and 132 days, Cristiano Ronaldo became the oldest outfield player to start a match in FIFA World Cup history, according to Opta. The previous record belonged to Canada’s Atiba Hutchinson, who started a World Cup match at 39 years and 296 days during the 2022 tournament.

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Only a handful of outfield players have ever appeared at a World Cup after turning 40. Cameroon legend Roger Milla famously played at the 1994 World Cup at age 42, although his appearances came as a substitute.

The milestone means Messi still has a significant record left to chase. The Argentina captain will turn 39 shortly on June 24. Thus, if he somehow extends his career until the 2030 World Cup at the age of 43, he could potentially surpass Ronaldo’s age-related achievement.

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