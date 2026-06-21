How to watch New Zealand vs Egypt in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch New Zealand vs Egypt on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO New Zealand vs Egypt WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Sunday, June 21, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

New Zealand enters this critical second group stage match after a thrilling 2-2 draw against Iran. In that game, the All Whites showed a surprising offensive spark, twice taking the lead and registering more shots on target in the first 30 minutes than they did in the entire 2010 tournament. They are now chasing a historic first-ever victory at the finals, and a win here would put them in a commanding position to advance.

Egypt also secured a valuable point in their opener, holding a favored Belgium side to a 1-1 draw. The Pharaohs demonstrated strong defensive organization and a potent counter-attack, with Mohamed Salah providing the assist for their goal. The stakes for this clash are immense; with both teams level on one point, the winner will virtually guarantee a spot in the knockout rounds and claim a landmark victory for their nation on the global stage.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations arrive at this fixture from very different trajectories. New Zealand has struggled for consistent results over the past year, with only one win in their last twelve matches. However, their performance against Iran suggests a team finding form at the perfect moment. In contrast, Egypt has been a model of consistency, losing just one of their last six games and proving they can compete with top-tier opponents like Spain, Brazil, and Belgium.

The tactical battle will likely see Egypt take the initiative. After deploying a counter-attacking strategy against Belgium, they are expected to dominate possession and apply pressure on the Kiwi defense. New Zealand, in turn, will look to remain compact and exploit their primary weapon: the physicality of striker Chris Wood. His presence on set-pieces could trouble an Egyptian defense that has shown vulnerability in dead-ball situations.

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Motivation is incredibly high for both squads. A victory would not only be their first at a finals tournament but would also place them on the cusp of the Round of 32. With all four teams in the group currently tied, neither side can afford to play for a draw. Expect an open and competitive match as both teams push for a decisive, three-point result that could define their entire campaign.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, there is very little to separate these two teams, as they have only met once before. That encounter was an international friendly in 2024, where Egypt secured a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a converted penalty. This match in North America marks their first-ever competitive meeting, adding a layer of unpredictability to the fixture.

This clash is also a novelty in terms of inter-confederation matchups at the tournament. In their previous appearances, Egypt has never faced a team from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC). Similarly, New Zealand has never gone up against an opponent from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in their tournament history, making this a fresh and intriguing contest for both sides.

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Recent trends point towards a defensively solid Egyptian side. They have conceded just three goals across recent matches against elite opposition, showcasing their disciplined structure. New Zealand’s defense, however, has been more porous, having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 outings. This suggests Egypt may be better equipped to control the game, though New Zealand’s newfound attacking confidence could easily challenge that narrative.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams come into this crucial matchday two fixture with no new injury concerns or suspensions, allowing their managers to field full-strength sides.

Following their impressive offensive display against Iran, New Zealand coach Darren Bazeley is expected to name an unchanged starting eleven. The 4-2-3-1 formation worked effectively, with the partnership between Chris Wood and two-goal hero Elijah Just proving particularly dangerous. Sticking with a winning formula will be key to building on their positive start.

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Egypt is also likely to field the same lineup that earned a hard-fought point against Belgium. Manager Hossam Hassan saw his 4-2-3-1 system frustrate a world-class opponent, and with no injuries to report, he has little reason to make alterations. The team’s structure and key players like Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush will be central to their game plan once again.

New Zealand Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Crocombe; Cacace, Boxall, Surman, Payne; Stamenic, Bell; Just, Singh, McCowatt; Wood.

This lineup remains unchanged after a successful outing against Iran. The focus will be on the dynamic between Chris Wood, the physical target man, and Elijah Just, whose intelligent runs and clinical finishing produced two goals in the opening match. Their ability to connect in the final third is New Zealand’s greatest threat.

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Egypt Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Shobeir; El Fotouh, Fathy, Ibrahim, Hany; Lasheen, Ateya; Ashour, Salah, Ziko; Marmoush.

Expect Egypt to deploy the same disciplined and organized side that held Belgium. Mohamed Salah will operate as the primary creator, looking to unlock the defense with his vision and passing. Up front, Omar Marmoush provides a constant goal threat with his pace and powerful shooting, making him a key player to watch.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the New Zealand vs Egypt live stream on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

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In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can watch other games from the tournament, as well as top European leagues and continental competitions.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month. The plan includes access to all live and on-demand content, allowing you to catch every moment of the action.

SEE MORE: For a complete schedule of games, visit our World Cup TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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