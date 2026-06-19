Has the USMNT already qualified for the 2026 World Cup knockout stage after beating Australia?

The USMNT put on a dominant show at Seattle Stadium, cruising past Australia with a 2-0 victory on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup to officially punch their ticket to the knockout stage.

Following a commanding 4-1 blowout win over Paraguay in their tournament opener, Mauricio Pochettino’s squad stepped onto the pitch knowing that a victory would seal an early advancement.

However, they faced a resilient Socceroos side in the exact same position, as Australia had previously blanked Turkiye 2-0 in their debut and was looking to pull off a massive upset against the co-hosts in Seattle.

But the match completely belonged to the Americans from the opening whistle. The U.S. jumped out to an early lead in the 11th minute after an intense attacking sequence forced an own-goal from Australian defender Cameron Burgess.

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The USMNT essentially iced the game just before the break when Alex Freeman found the back of the net, sealing the first-half brace of goals that sent the USMNT straight into the Round of 32.

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When and who will the USMNT play in the Round of 32?

While the USMNT have already secured their spot in the bracket, they still have their Matchday 3 group finale against Turkiye on the schedule, which will ultimately determine exactly where they finish in the group.

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Sitting on a perfect six points, Pochettino’s squad is in prime position to finish as the Group D winners. Should they lock down the top seed, they will take the pitch on July 1 against one of the tournament’s top wildcard third-place finishers.

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There is still a mathematical scenario where a final-day loss to Turkiye could drop the Americans into second place. If they fall to the runner-up spot, the USMNT would instead play on July 3 against the second-place team from Group G, which features Belgium, Iran, New Zealand, and Egypt.