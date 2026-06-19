Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for the USMNT against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

The United States enters a crucial Group D showdown with Australia carrying momentum, confidence, and the expectation of another strong performance. Yet ahead of the match in Seattle, one major talking point has dominated discussion around the squad, with Christian Pulisic‘s absence from the lineup becoming the focus of attention.

After opening the 2026 World Cup with an emphatic victory, the host nation finds itself in a strong position. Australia also arrives full of belief following an impressive result of its own, setting up a meeting between two teams aiming to take a significant step toward the Round of 32.

The USMNT made a statement in its opening World Cup match, defeating Paraguay 4-1 in a performance many described as one of the strongest under Pochettino’s leadership. Folarin Balogun stole the headlines with a brace, while the attacking unit consistently caused problems throughout the match.

The result pushed the United States to the top of Group D and reinforced growing optimism around the team’s chances of making a deep run on home soil. On the other hand, Australia also enjoyed a memorable start, defeating Turkiye 2-0 despite entering the match as the underdog.

That victory placed the Socceroos level on points with the Americans and created a high-stakes encounter between the group’s two early winners. A victory for either nation would move it significantly closer to securing qualification for the knockout stage and potentially claiming first place in the group.

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The reason why Christian Pulisic is missing

The United States will surely benefit from a strong home record in Seattle. The national team has never lost at Lumen Field, and the expected crowd of more than 69,000 supporters is set to create a vibrant atmosphere.

With so much on the line, the Americans hoped to have all their stars available. However, attention soon shifted to Pulisic’s fitness. The reason for the star forward’s absence stems from a left calf injury suffered during the opening match against Paraguay.

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Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States looks on as he walks off at the end of the first half

The American forward was outstanding during the first half of that game and registered an assist before being substituted at halftime. According to the 27-year-old himself, he had already taken a knock to the same area shortly before the tournament began and then received another kick during the match.

Initially, Pulisic attempted to ease concerns: “I’ve had similar things before. I’m staying positive. I don’t think it’s anything.” Despite that optimism, the winger spent the week training separately from the main group.

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He completed modified sessions, worked individually with fitness staff, and was frequently seen wearing a protective sleeve on his left calf. As a result, Pochettino and the medical staff opted for caution rather than risking their most influential player in the second group-stage match.

What did Mauricio Pochettino say?

Speaking before the Australia clash, Pochettino confirmed that a final decision would be made after discussions with the medical team. “Tonight, we have a meeting with our medical staff. We will assess the whole group,” the coach explained.

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He also delivered an encouraging update regarding the player’s progress: “He’s evolving and much better from Friday. We will see.” Pochettino remained optimistic that the issue would not keep Pulisic out for long: “If he’s not available tomorrow, he’ll be back for the next game.”

The Argentine emphasized the effort Pulisic has made throughout the recovery process. “Christian is strong and has a great mentality and is doing a fantastic effort to try to be ready as soon as possible”, the USMNT boss added.