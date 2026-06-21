Who is Tunisia’s new head coach at the 2026 World Cup?

Following a brutal 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Sweden in their Group F opener, Tunisia made the drastic decision to relieve Sabri Lamouchi of his duties as head coach, naming international Hervé Renard as his replacement.

Just hours after the North African side’s devastating tournament debut, federation officials dismissed the 54-year-old manager, who ultimately lasted just five total matches in charge of the national team.

Forced into an emergency coaching search, Tunisia officially unveiled Renard on June 16—leaving the Frenchman with just five days to prepare for a critical Matchday 2 showdown against Japan, where a defeat would officially eliminate Tunisia from the competition.

Renard brings wealth of World Cup experience to Tunisia

This will be far from the first time the French tactician roams the sidelines on soccer’s biggest stage. In fact, Tunisia marks the third different national team Renard has led into a World Cup tournament.

Herve Renard arrives before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match between Tunisia and Japan. (Getty Images)

His first showcase came with Morocco at Russia 2018, where his squad managed just a single point in the group stage before an early exit. He followed that up with Saudi Arabia at Qatar 2022, stunning Lionel Messi and eventual champions Argentina with a 2-1 victory in the opening match.

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see also Why isn’t Takefusa Kubo playing for Japan against Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup?

By taking the helm for Tunisia in 2026, Renard has become only the second French manager in soccer history to coach at least three different nations at the World Cup. He trails only the legendary Henri Michel, who holds the record by managing four different countries: France (1986), Cameroon (1994), Morocco (1998), and the Ivory Coast (2006).

Hervé Renard’s coaching career

The French manager boasts an incredibly seasoned and diverse resume, featuring stints in Europe alongside highly successful tenures guiding multiple national teams across Africa and Asia.

The complete breakdown of Renard’s managerial journey:

Cambridge United (England) – 2004

(England) – 2004 AS Cherbourg (France) – 2005–2007

(France) – 2005–2007 Zambia National Team – 2008–2010 / 2011–2013

– 2008–2010 / 2011–2013 Angola National Team – 2010

– 2010 USM Alger (Algeria) – 2011

(Algeria) – 2011 FC Sochaux (France) – 2013–2014

(France) – 2013–2014 Ivory Coast National Team – 2014-1015

– 2014-1015 Lille OSC (France) – 2015

(France) – 2015 Morocco National Team – 2016-2019

– 2016-2019 Saudi Arabia National Team – 2019–2023 / 2024–2026

– 2019–2023 / 2024–2026 Tunisia National Team – 2026-Present

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