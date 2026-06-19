The World Cup has always been the stage where soccer’s biggest stories are written, but some performances remain almost impossible to match. One of those moments came when a national team produced an attacking explosion that still stands as one of the most unbelievable scorelines in tournament history. The question of what is the record for most goals scored in a World Cup game by one team continues to bring fans back to one unforgettable match from the 1982 tournament.

High-scoring matches have appeared throughout World Cup history, with legendary teams finding ways to dominate opponents on the biggest stage. However, only one national team has managed to reach double figures in a single World Cup match, creating a record that has survived for more than four decades.

The record belongs to Hungary, which defeated El Salvador 10-1 at the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain. The match took place on June 15, 1982, in Elche during the group stage, and it remains the highest number of goals scored by one team in a single World Cup game.

Hungary entered the tournament with a talented squad and showed its attacking quality immediately. The national team raced into a 3-0 lead before halftime and continued the pressure after the break, adding seven more goals to complete one of the most dominant victories ever seen in the competition.

The record for the most goals scored by a team in a single FIFA World Cup match belongs to Hungary.

The goals came from several different players, showing the depth of Hungary’s attack. Tibor Nyilasi scored twice, while Gabor Poloskei, Laszlo Fazekas, Jozsef Toth, Lazar Szentes, and Laszlo Kiss also found the net, with Kiss producing the most memorable individual contribution.

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Laszlo Kiss created World Cup history

One of the biggest stories from Hungary’s incredible win was the performance of Laszlo Kiss, who scored a hat-trick after coming off the bench. His three goals arrived in just seven minutes, making it the fastest hat-trick in World Cup history and the only hat-trick ever scored by a substitute in the tournament.

Despite the historic scoreline, Hungary’s tournament did not end with glory. The national team failed to advance from the group stage after losing to Argentina and drawing with Belgium, meaning their record-breaking performance became one of soccer’s greatest examples of individual brilliance without a deep tournament run.

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El Salvador’s only goal in the match came from Luis Ramirez Zapata, but the national team was unable to stop Hungary’s relentless attacking display. The 10-1 defeat remains the biggest loss suffered by El Salvador in World Cup history.

Other biggest World Cup wins in history

While Hungary’s 10-goal performance remains unmatched, several national teams have come close by recording huge victories. The largest winning margin in World Cup history is nine goals, a mark shared by three different matches.

Hungary previously recorded another dominant result in 1954, defeating South Korea 9-0 during the tournament in Switzerland. That same year, Yugoslavia matched the achievement by beating Zaire 9-0 at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany.

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Rank Match Final Score Goal Difference World Cup 1. Hungary vs El Salvador 10-1 +9 1982 2. Hungary vs South Korea 9-0 +9 1954 3. Yugoslavia vs Zaire 9-0 +9 1974 4. Germany vs Saudi Arabia 8-0 +8 2002 5. Spain vs Costa Rica 7-0 +7 2022

The difference between those results and Hungary’s 1982 performance is that Hungary became the only national team to score 10 goals in a World Cup match. Modern attacking giants such as Germany and Spain have produced memorable victories, but none have reached that milestone.

Germany’s 8-0 win over Saudi Arabia in 2002 and Spain’s 7-0 victory against Costa Rica in 2022 were dominant performances, but they still fell short of Hungary’s record.

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