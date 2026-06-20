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What is Ivory Coast’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Germany?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Ivory Coast won their first match with a goal by Diallo
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesIvory Coast won their first match with a goal by Diallo

There could be more teams reaching the next round of the 2026 World Cup in Group E, with Ivory Coast far behind Germany in the FIFA ranking.

The current ranking of Ivory Coast is 30th with 1568.62 points ahead of their match. This takes into account the matches played after the previous update on June 11, with the nation gaining some spots compared to the start of the competition.

With the ranking changing after every match, Ivory Coast were able to climb three places because of how they started the group. Their victory over Ecuador with a late goal by Amad Diallo made them move ahead of countries like Algeria provisionally.

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Ivory Coast’s rivals

As expected, no other team in the group is close to Germany. They are clearly the highest-ranked team, in ninth place after climbing over Belgium with the 7-1 victory over Curacao, along with Belgium’s draw with Egypt.

Germany got a resounding victory (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Germany got a resounding victory (Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

While Ecuador remain the nearest team to Germany, their opening match caused them to lose several positions, with the defeat dropping them from 23rd to 28th in the world ranking.

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How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Ivory Coast could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E

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How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Ivory Coast could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E

Not many changes were expected for Curacao, who are enjoying their first appearance in the competition. Their current ranking is 83rd, having been overtaken by New Zealand after a draw with Iran. Haiti remain the only team below them among the 48 participating countries.

Ivory Coast’s highest ranking

This country has been known for producing many talented players this century. Even if this is not Ivory Coast’s best period, they were much higher in the ranking in the past. Their highest position came in 2013, when they were 12th, while their lowest came in 2004, when they were 75th in the ranking.

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