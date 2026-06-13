Christian Pulisic closes in on USMNT great Landon Donovan after matching major Clint Dempsey World Cup record

Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan, and Clint Dempsey are three names that have helped define different eras of the United States men’s national team, and following the team’s impressive start to the 2026 World Cup, those names are now linked by another significant achievement. Pulisic moved closer to some of the most celebrated records in USMNT history after playing a crucial role in the nation’s commanding victory over Paraguay.

Mauricio Pochettino and his players entered the tournament under immense pressure. After months of criticism, inconsistent performances, and growing doubts about whether this talented generation could finally deliver on home soil, Pochettino’s side needed a statement performance. They delivered exactly that.

The USMNT opened its World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay, producing one of the most convincing performances the national team has ever delivered on football’s biggest stage. The result immediately changed the mood surrounding the squad and strengthened the belief that this group could be capable of something special.

Pulisic leads by example

While Balogun grabbed headlines with his brace, Christian Pulisic once again demonstrated why he remains the face of American soccer. The Milan star may not have found the back of the net, but his influence was visible throughout his 45-minute appearance.

The 27-year-old was heavily involved in the opening stages of the match. His direct running and intelligent movement helped create the pressure that led to the first goal, and he later produced a perfectly weighted assist for Balogun’s first strike of the evening.

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His performance helped silence many of the doubts that had emerged following an inconsistent club season. Questions had been raised about his form and whether he could carry the expectations placed upon him entering a home World Cup.

Against Paraguay, he provided a clear answer through his actions on the pitch. The winger looked confident, aggressive, and decisive. Every time he received possession, he appeared capable of creating something dangerous.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate a goal.

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The historic USMNT record revealed

Amid the celebrations surrounding the victory, Pulisic quietly achieved a remarkable personal milestone. His assist against Paraguay brought his total World Cup goal involvements to four, allowing him to match the career World Cup mark set by USMNT legend Clint Dempsey.

Even more impressively, Pulisic now sits just one World Cup goal involvement behind Landon Donovan‘s national record, as per Opta. The achievement further solidifies his standing among the finest players in American soccer history.

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After contributing to every United States goal during the 2022 World Cup campaign and adding another decisive contribution against Paraguay, Pulisic continues to build an outstanding résumé on the game’s biggest stage.