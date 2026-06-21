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What is Cape Verde’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Uruguay?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Vozinha of Cape Verde.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesVozinha of Cape Verde.

The Cape Verde FIFA ranking is currently locked at 63rd in the world according to the latest official metrics as the Blue Sharks prepare for their massive 2026 World Cup Matchday 2 battle against Uruguay.

Bubista’s men enter the pitch carrying significant competitive momentum after registering a historic performance to open their campaign. A heroic 0-0 opening-round draw against European heavyweights Spain proved that the African side possesses the organizational discipline and defensive focus required to completely nullify top-tier attacking forces.

Now, facing a dangerous South American opponent, matching that tactical setup is paramount to keeping their knockout ambitions alive.

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Evaluating the Group H standings

While the Cape Verde FIFA ranking places them as the lowest-seeded team inside their immediate group framework, their opening-day result has disrupted pre-tournament predictions.

They must now find a way to circumvent a Uruguayan squad that sits comfortably in 18th place globally.

Group H technical standings

CountryOfficial FIFA RankPoints
Spain3rd4
Uruguay18th1
Saudi Arabia59th1
Cape Verde63rd1
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Spain temporarily leads the pack with four points following their subsequent victory over Saudi Arabia. Because Cape Verde and Uruguay sit perfectly level on a single point, this head-to-head clash will heavily dictate who secures the leverage needed to escape the group tier.

Historic trajectory and the blueprint for an upset

To put Cape Verde’s current position at 63rd into a clearer perspective, the nation’s footballing growth over the last quarter-century represents an astonishing evolution.

The Blue Sharks drifted at a lowly all-time bottom tier of 182nd in the world back in 2000. Through heavy tactical modernization and global diaspora recruitment, they eventually soared to a historic peak of 27th globally in February 2014.

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Anchored by the veteran reflexes of goalkeeper Vozinha, who went viral for his stellar display against Spain, Cape Verde relies on a compact defensive wall and explosive counter-attacks.

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