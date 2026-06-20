Christian Pulisic celebrates USMNT milestone with warm message to teammates despite being forced to watch Australia win from sidelines

Christian Pulisic experienced one of the biggest moments of the United States’ World Cup journey from the sidelines, but his influence around the group remained clear. The USMNT achieved a historic milestone with a victory over Australia, and the captain’s reaction afterward showed the importance of the bond inside Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

The American national team produced a confident performance in front of a passionate crowd in Seattle, earning a 2-0 win over Australia and securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 with one group match remaining. Even without its biggest star on the pitch, the United States continued its impressive tournament start.

In the days leading up to the game, Pulisic’s fitness was the main talking point. The Milan forward suffered a calf injury during the opening victory over Paraguay and was unable to recover in time to feature against Australia.

Despite losing their main attacking leader, the United States showed that the squad has enough depth to compete. Pochettino made a tactical adjustment by starting both Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi together in attack, and the decision immediately paid off.

The USMNT controlled the tempo from the beginning and created constant pressure against an Australian side trying to remain compact. The breakthrough arrived in the 11th minute when Balogun exploded down the left side before sending a dangerous cross into the box, forcing Cameron Burgess into an own goal.

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Alex Freeman writes his name into USMNT history

The second goal arrived shortly before halftime and created another unforgettable moment for American soccer. A long-range attempt from Sergiño Dest took a deflection and bounced into the air, allowing 21-year-old defender Alex Freeman to react quickly and score his first World Cup goal.

Freeman’s header made him the third-youngest American player to score at a men’s World Cup, joining Julian Green and Bert Patenaude among the youngest goalscorers in USMNT history. The goal was especially meaningful because Freeman had already shown incredible growth over the previous year.

Alex Freeman celebrates a goal for the USMNT.

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After struggling for opportunities at club level, the defender quickly became an important part of Pochettino’s plans and earned his place on the biggest stage. The second half belonged to the American defense. Led by Chris Richards, who completed 91 of 95 passes, the United States managed the match professionally and recorded its first World Cup clean sheet in ten games.

Pulisic’s message after watching the milestone from the bench

Although Pulisic could only watch his teammates complete the historic victory, he still celebrated the achievement with the group. After the final whistle, the captain shared a message on social media that highlighted his pride in being part of the team. “Grateful to be a part of this group. Onto the next round all together”, he wrote on social media.

The message reflected the atmosphere inside the USMNT camp. While the 27-year-old remains one of the most important players for the national team, the victory over Australia showed that the squad has developed beyond depending on one individual.

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