Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
usmnt
Comments

Christian Pulisic celebrates USMNT milestone with warm message to teammates despite being forced to watch Australia win from sidelines

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic #8 of the United States applauds fans after the team's 2-0 victory
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic #8 of the United States applauds fans after the team's 2-0 victory

Christian Pulisic experienced one of the biggest moments of the United States’ World Cup journey from the sidelines, but his influence around the group remained clear. The USMNT achieved a historic milestone with a victory over Australia, and the captain’s reaction afterward showed the importance of the bond inside Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

The American national team produced a confident performance in front of a passionate crowd in Seattle, earning a 2-0 win over Australia and securing qualification for the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 with one group match remaining. Even without its biggest star on the pitch, the United States continued its impressive tournament start.

In the days leading up to the game, Pulisic’s fitness was the main talking point. The Milan forward suffered a calf injury during the opening victory over Paraguay and was unable to recover in time to feature against Australia.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Despite losing their main attacking leader, the United States showed that the squad has enough depth to compete. Pochettino made a tactical adjustment by starting both Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi together in attack, and the decision immediately paid off.

The USMNT controlled the tempo from the beginning and created constant pressure against an Australian side trying to remain compact. The breakthrough arrived in the 11th minute when Balogun exploded down the left side before sending a dangerous cross into the box, forcing Cameron Burgess into an own goal.

Advertisement

Alex Freeman writes his name into USMNT history

The second goal arrived shortly before halftime and created another unforgettable moment for American soccer. A long-range attempt from Sergiño Dest took a deflection and bounced into the air, allowing 21-year-old defender Alex Freeman to react quickly and score his first World Cup goal.

Freeman’s header made him the third-youngest American player to score at a men’s World Cup, joining Julian Green and Bert Patenaude among the youngest goalscorers in USMNT history. The goal was especially meaningful because Freeman had already shown incredible growth over the previous year.

Alex Freeman celebrates a goal for the USMNT.

Alex Freeman celebrates a goal for the USMNT.

Advertisement

After struggling for opportunities at club level, the defender quickly became an important part of Pochettino’s plans and earned his place on the biggest stage. The second half belonged to the American defense. Led by Chris Richards, who completed 91 of 95 passes, the United States managed the match professionally and recorded its first World Cup clean sheet in ten games.

Pulisic’s message after watching the milestone from the bench

Although Pulisic could only watch his teammates complete the historic victory, he still celebrated the achievement with the group. After the final whistle, the captain shared a message on social media that highlighted his pride in being part of the team. “Grateful to be a part of this group. Onto the next round all together”, he wrote on social media.

The message reflected the atmosphere inside the USMNT camp. While the 27-year-old remains one of the most important players for the national team, the victory over Australia showed that the squad has developed beyond depending on one individual.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s injury return timeline becomes clearer ahead of 2026 World Cup Group D final showdown vs Turkey

Christian Pulisic’s injury return timeline becomes clearer ahead of 2026 World Cup Group D final showdown vs Turkey

While the USMNT secured its place in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage, questions remain over how Mauricio Pochettino will manage his star player ahead of the final Group D clash against Turkiye.

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for the USMNT against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for the USMNT against Australia at the 2026 World Cup?

Ahead of the match in Seattle, one major talking point has dominated discussion around the squad, with Christian Pulisic's place in the lineup becoming the focus of attention.

How USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

How USMNT’s win, draw, or loss vs Australia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

Now comes a clash with Australia that could shape the rest of the World Cup journey, with both nations entering the contest on three points and looking to take control of the group.

World Cup 2026: What is the USMNT’s current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is the USMNT’s current FIFA world ranking?

As supporters look ahead to what could be a landmark summer for American soccer, one question continues to generate discussion: What is the USMNT's current FIFA world ranking?

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo