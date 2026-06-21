Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Updates: Lamine Yamal socres his first-ever World Cup goal in the Group H game at Atlanta Stadium (1-0)

Looking for their first victory in the 2026 World Cup, Spain and Saudi Arabia clash in a Group H game. Head coach Luis de la Fuente may once again opt for an offensive approach, with wingers and attacking midfielders aiming to make the difference in attack. However, head coach Georgios Donis may set up a defensive approach, similar to the one used against Uruguay. With this in mind, the game might be tight and competitive.

Saudi Arabia have already shown their approach in the tournament: Compact defensive lines and strong aerial attacking power. With this, they are looking for a draw or a win that keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive. Nonetheless, Luis de la Fuente’s team could complicate their intentions, as they have players capable of making the difference. Therefore, they may need to shine on the counterattack, taking advantage of the spaces left by their rivals.

Luis de la Fuente could make structural changes to face Saudi Arabia. Due to their dominance with the ball, they might need to rely on more dribbling forwards, such as Lamine Yamal and others. However, the presence of midfielders who are capable of breaking through the opponent’s defensive lines is key, as their rival seems to rely on a solid defensive strategy. After the draw against Cape Verde, they need a victory, showing their effectiveness in front of goal.