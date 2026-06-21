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Spain vs Saudi Arabia LIVE Updates: Lamine Yamal socres his first-ever World Cup goal in the Group H game at Atlanta Stadium (1-0)

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with teammate Rodri #16 after scoring a goal.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal #19 of Spain celebrates with teammate Rodri #16 after scoring a goal.

Looking for their first victory in the 2026 World Cup, Spain and Saudi Arabia clash in a Group H game. Head coach Luis de la Fuente may once again opt for an offensive approach, with wingers and attacking midfielders aiming to make the difference in attack. However, head coach Georgios Donis may set up a defensive approach, similar to the one used against Uruguay. With this in mind, the game might be tight and competitive.

Saudi Arabia have already shown their approach in the tournament: Compact defensive lines and strong aerial attacking power. With this, they are looking for a draw or a win that keeps their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive. Nonetheless, Luis de la Fuente’s team could complicate their intentions, as they have players capable of making the difference. Therefore, they may need to shine on the counterattack, taking advantage of the spaces left by their rivals.

Luis de la Fuente could make structural changes to face Saudi Arabia. Due to their dominance with the ball, they might need to rely on more dribbling forwards, such as Lamine Yamal and others. However, the presence of midfielders who are capable of breaking through the opponent’s defensive lines is key, as their rival seems to rely on a solid defensive strategy. After the draw against Cape Verde, they need a victory, showing their effectiveness in front of goal.

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16’- Spain have an easier game due to Saudi Arabia’s offense (1-0)

Spain are facing a much easier game, as Saudi Arabia attack and leave spaces open. As a result, they find those spaces and attacks efficiently. In this scenario, Lamine Yamal is the team’s key player, disrupting the opposition’s defense and shining with his scoring prowess. In addition, the duo of Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal is shining.

11'- GOOOOOOOOOOOOAL OF LAMINE YAMAL FOR SPAIN (1-0)

After a great play started by Alex Baena in the left side, he passed the ball to Mikel Oyarzabal who passed by Saudi Arabia's defense. Then, he finds Lamine Yamal, who slips to score a key goal.

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10’- Saudi Arabia have a deep defensive block, but leave a lot of open space (0-0)

Saudi Arabia are looking to repeat the defensive strategy that paid off against Uruguay. However, they tend to leave a lot of space in their defense, which Cucurella and Lamine take advantage of. In fact, Luis de la Fuente’s team has plenty of scoring opportunities. As a result, they risk conceding an early goal.

5’- Lamine Yamal shines in Spain’s offense, opening gaps (0-0)

Unlike the previous match, Spain have managed to impose their offensive rhythm against Saudi Arabia. Despite Saudi Arabia’s numerous defenders, Lamine Yamal and Marc Cucurella are finding space on the wings and have already had numerous scoring chances. Furthermore, Georgios Donis’s team tends to leave more gaps in its defense.

The match has kicked off

Spain vs Saudi Arabia 2026 World Cup clash is already underway at Atlanta Stadium.

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What is Saudi Arabia’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Spain?

Without being one of the top contenders, Saudi Arabia managed to impress, drawing with Uruguay and leaving the group quite open. After this draw, they have climbed to 59th place in the FIFA Men’s Ranking, with 1435.00 points. In addition, they could continue improving their ranking positions in upcoming matches.

Saudi Arabia could take advantage of Spain's poor aerial defensive game

Spain are unequivocally one of the best teams in the world. Even though they dominate possession play, they do not have a strong aerial game. With this in mind, Saudi Arabia could opt to cause damage through counterattacks and crosses into the box. For this, Salem Al Dawsari, Firas Al-Braikan, Abdulelah Al-Amri, and Abdullah Alkhaibari are key. They may have few chances, but they could be very effective in them.

Lamine Yamal chase to impose his scoring prowess in the 2026 World Cup

Arriving at the 2026 World Cup with some physical issues, Lamine Yamal was not able to start against Cape Verde. However, he did manage to play around 20 minutes, where he did create chances, but failed to score or assist. Having fully recovered from his injury, Spain’s Luis de la Fuente has decided to start him against Saudi Arabia, where he will look to score his first goal in the competition.

Unlike the previous match, Lamine has the chance to start the game, which is a significant advantage compared to the last match. Although Saudi Arabia will maintain their defensive approach, the 18-year-old star has already shown he is capable of breaking defensive lines. Therefore, he will look to become the goalscorer of the match, leading Spain to victory.

How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

Spain emerge as one of the favorites ahead the 2026 World Cup. However, their draw against Cape Verde has cast doubt on their prospects, making the match against Saudi Arabia a really important one. Therefore, a draw, or a loss will seriously affect Group H standings.

  • What happens if Spain win over Saudi Arabia?

In case Spain secure a victory over Saudi Arabia, they would immediately guarantee a place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. Nonetheless, they would not have first place guaranteed, as they would need a victory over Uruguay in the third game.

  • What happens if Spain draw with Saudi Arabia?

After the draw in their debut against Cape Verde, Spain would complicate their future in the 2026 World Cup if they draw today against Saudi Arabia. With only two points in Group H, they would need a victory against Uruguay in the last match.

What happens if Spain lose to Saudi Arabia?

If Spain are defeated by Saudi Arabia, they would be left with only one point in the Group H standings. They would need a victory against Uruguay, but they would rule out any chance to have the first place in the group, battling to get a second place or even a best third-placed team.

Kickoff time and how to watch

Spain vs Saudi Arabia is set to start at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT

You can watch 2026 World Cup game live on Fubo here.

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Saudi Arabia announce starting lineup

After achieving a vital draw against Uruguay, Saudi Arabia have decided to stick with a fairly similar lineup, aiming to complicate Spain’s attack. For this, head coach Georgios Donis could rely on Firas Al-Braikan as their striker. However, the impact of Abdulelah Al-Amri in the aerial game could be decisive, as they have already managed to make a difference in this way.

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Spain announce starting lineup

Unlike their latest clash, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has decided to bet on dribblers on the wings, looking to open gaps in Saudi Arabia’s defense. For that reason, Lamine Yamal leads the offense, making his first start in the 2026 World Cup. Moreover, Dani Olmo and Pedri are set to control the game to propel the scoring side.

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Spain face Saudi Arabia in the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Spain and Saudi Arabia in the 2026 World Cup at Atlanta Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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