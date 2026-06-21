How Uruguay’s win, draw, or loss vs Cape Verde could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

Despite Uruguay not being among the top contenders for the 2026 World Cup, they are one of the most historic national teams. Therefore, their draw against Saudi Arabia raised serious doubts about their competitiveness. They face Cape Verde today, one of the most defensive teams, needing a victory to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive. Therefore, we will analyze how a win, a draw, or a loss will affect their position in the standings.

Cape Verde impressed in their debut in the competition. Relying on a defensive strategy, they managed to secure an important draw against Spain. With this in mind, they aim to repeat the same approach and take advantage of the opponent’s high press to attack on the counter. Therefore, the presence of Jovane Cabral and Livramento could be key in looking for a goal and then tightening up defensively.

Without having a goalscorer in full form, Marcelo Bielsa’s team could have serious problems scoring against Cape Verde. With this in mind, the presence of Maximiliano Araujo and Federico Valverde is key, as they could open spaces on the wings. Additionally, Darwin Núñez would have the chance to shine, scoring his first goal in the 2026 World Cup. However, the midfield could surprise with its scoring power, as they need a victory to chase the knockout stages.

What happens if Uruguay win over Cape Verde?

In case Uruguay secure a victory over Cape Verde, they would immediately guarantee a place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. Nonetheless, they would need to win by a margin of five goals to secure first place in Group H. If they then secure a victory over Saudi Arabia and Spain lose or draw, they would have first place guaranteed, giving them an easier path to reach the final.

Players of Uruguay celebrate as Maxi Araujo (not pictured) #20 of Uruguay scores a goal.

What happens if Uruguay draw with Cape Verde?

After the draw in their debut against Saudi Arabia, Uruguay would complicate their future in the 2026 World Cup if they draw today against Cape Verde. With only two points in Group H, they would need a victory against Spain in the last match. However, they would have a difficult task to secure the first place in the group as they would depend on the results of the other teams.

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see also How to watch Uruguay vs Cape Verde in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

What happens if Uruguay lose to Cape Verde?

If Uruguay are defeated by Saudi Arabia, they would be left with only one point in the Group H standings. Against this, they would find it quite difficult to secure their place in the Round of 32, as they would need a victory against Spain. However, they would rule out any chance to have the first place in the group, battling to get a second place or even a best third-placed team.