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Is Federico Valverde playing? Uruguay vs Cape Verde confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Federico Valverde #8 of Uruguay.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesFederico Valverde #8 of Uruguay.

Uruguay and Cape Verde will go head-to-head on Sunday, June 21, for a critical Matchday 2 Group H fixture of the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. With La Celeste desperately needing a decisive victory to kickstart their tournament run, the health and availability of star midfielder Federico Valverde has become the primary talking point among supporters.

Valverde has been included in the starting lineup for the crucial clash against the Blue Sharks. After logging a grueling 90 minutes in the opening match against Saudi Arabia, the Real Madrid engine participated completely in all first-team training sessions this week and has been cleared by medical staff.

The South American powerhouse enters this match following a frustrating 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, a game where the Middle Eastern side shocked them with an opening goal in the 41st minute. Although Uruguay completely dominated possession and controlled the tempo during the second half, winger Maximiliano Araujo was the only player able to find the back of the net in what was considered a highly disappointing result.

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Conversely, Cape Verde pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the opening round by scratching out a historic 0-0 draw against tournament favorite Spain. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha stole the global headlines by setting a modern World Cup record for the most saves in a single clean sheet, and the African nation will undoubtedly employ a similar defensive strategy to disrupt Uruguay.

Federico Valverde #8 of Uruguay passes the ball in the game against Saudi Arabia.

Federico Valverde #8 of Uruguay passes the ball in the game against Saudi Arabia.

A potential thrilling definition in Group H

While powerhouse nations Spain and Uruguay were widely projected to dominate the section, both Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde have proven to be incredibly stubborn opponents through the opening week. Now that La Roja has secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia to seize temporary control, the final matchday of the group phase will completely determine who survives.

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How Uruguay’s win, draw, or loss vs Cape Verde could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

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How Uruguay’s win, draw, or loss vs Cape Verde could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

In the final fixture of the World Cup group stage, Uruguay and Spain are scheduled to meet in what will likely serve as a direct battle for the top spot in the section. Securing first place carries immense weight, as the runner-up in Group H will be forced to cross paths with the winner of Group L, setting up a potential nightmare Round of 32 matchup against Argentina.

Confirmed lineups for Uruguay and Cape Verde

Uruguay’s confirmed lineup (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastian Caceres, Mathias Olivera, Juan Sanabria; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur; Agustin Canobbio, Federico Vinas, Maximiliano Araujo.
Head coach: Marcelo Bielsa.

Cape Verde’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Pico, Diney Borges, Sidny Lopes Cabral; Kevin Lenini, Laros Duarte; Telmo Arcanjo, Garry Rodrigues, Ryan Mendes; Gilson Tavares.
Head coach: Bubista

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