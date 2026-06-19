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World Cup 2026: What is the USMNT’s current FIFA world ranking?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Players of United States pose for a team photograph.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesPlayers of United States pose for a team photograph.

The 2026 World Cup has brought renewed attention to the United States, with excitement building around Mauricio Pochettino’s squad as it competes on home soil. As supporters look ahead to what could be a landmark summer for American soccer, one question continues to generate discussion: What is the USMNT’s current FIFA world ranking?

The tournament represents a major opportunity for the United States to showcase its progress on the international stage. With stars such as Christian Pulisic leading the way and a talented generation entering its prime years, expectations have rarely been higher for the national team.

Since taking charge in 2024, Mauricio Pochettino has experimented with multiple tactical approaches in search of the ideal formula. The Argentine coach inherited a team that had suffered a disappointing exit from the Copa America and has spent the last two years trying to build a side capable of controlling matches against elite opposition.

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The USA has generally enjoyed more possession against lower-ranked opponents, while contests against stronger teams have been far more balanced. Rather than relying heavily on the aggressive pressing style that defined much of his club career, Pochettino has frequently favored a structured mid-block designed to limit dangerous attacks.

USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on prior

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino looks on prior to the international friendly match.

In possession, the team prefers to progress through central areas using a double pivot and advanced midfielders. Width is often supplied by attacking full-backs and wing-backs, creating space for creative players to operate between the lines.

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What’s the USMNT’s FIFA world ranking?

While discussions about tactics and personnel continue, FIFA’s rankings provide another way to measure where the United States stands entering the tournament.

The USMNT entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup ranked 17th in the world according to the latest FIFA rankings. The ranking places the United States among the stronger nations in the competition, though still outside the elite group of traditional title contenders.

Within Group D, the Americans are viewed as the highest-ranked side. Turkiye follows at 23rd, Australia at 27th, and Paraguay at 40th, highlighting why many observers consider the group favorable for the tournament hosts.

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Group D TeamFIFA World Ranking
USMNT17th
Turkiye23rd
Australia27th
Paraguay40th

The ranking also demonstrates how far the program has come over the last decade. While there is still a gap between the United States and the world’s biggest powers, the team enters the World Cup with legitimate ambitions of making a deep run.

Tournament that could change everything

The 2026 World Cup is unlike any before it. Hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, it will feature 48 teams and a record 104 matches.

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For American soccer, the tournament carries significance far beyond results on the field. Many view it as an opportunity to elevate the sport’s profile even further and build on the momentum created since the 1994 World Cup transformed the game’s popularity in the country.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate a goal.

Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate a goal.

The United States has not reached a World Cup quarter-final since 2002. After Round of 16 exits in 2010, 2014, and 2022, supporters are eager to see whether this generation can finally break through.

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The talent is there, the home support is there, and the opportunity is there. Now the challenge for Pochettino’s squad is turning potential into achievement when the world’s biggest tournament begins.

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