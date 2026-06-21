What is New Zealand’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Egypt?

After 16 years of absence, New Zealand have managed to make a comeback to the World Cup, playing the 2026 edition. While they were expected to disappoint in their debut, they tied against Iran, demonstrating a strong offense to dominate the game. Under Darren Bazeley, they have managed to recover competitiveness, escalating their positions in the FIFA Men’s Ranking. Ahead of facing Egypt, they have kept a good spot in the standings.

Ahead of today’s clash, New Zealand are ranked 83rd spot with 1290.04 points, as per FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Despite their draw against Iran, they escalated two positions. Under head coach Darren Bazeley, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing, compared to their 161th spot from April-May of 2016. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 47th on August of 2002.

New Zealand remain the lowest-ranked national team in the group. Unlike them, Belgium shine in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, holding the 10th spot with 1727.88 points. Iran hold the 22nd spot with 1611.18 points. Then, Egypt remain the second lowest-ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup, holding the 28th spot with 1570.67 points.

Even though they arrived without making noise at the 2026 World Cup, New Zealand have managed to prove themselves as one of the most competitive teams. Maintaining possession of the ball, they manage to reach the opponent’s area a lot, doubling Iran’s shots on target in the previous match. Because of this, Egypt may find a fairly dominant opponent, who can do damage in many ways, being quite effective.

Elijah Just #11 of New Zealand celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal.

New Zealand may need to bet on aerial game to defeat Egypt

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, New Zealand have managed to maintain their possession-based style of play, aiming to be protagonists. For this, the presence of Sarpreet Singh emerges as key, as he distributes the play alongside Marko Stamenic. However, they face Egypt, whose defense is one of the most solid. With this in mind, they may need to rely on their aerial game as their main weapon.

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Taking advantage of Elijah Just and Callum McCowatt, they could shine on the wings, looking to break down Egypt’s defense. With this, they could rely on crosses, which Chris Wood could take advantage of with his strong aerial game. In addition, possible rebounds could fall to Sarpreet Singh or Marko Stamenic, to unleash powerful shots and look for goals from outside the box. With a victory, they could dream of reaching the knockout stages.