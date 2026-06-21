How Belgium’s win, draw, or loss vs Iran could impact the 2026 World Cup Group G standings

The Belgium national team will square off against Iran at SoFi Stadium for a crucial Matchday 2 Group G showdown at the 2026 World Cup, with both teams searching for their first victory of the tournament. If the Red Devils can secure all three points, they will put themselves on the absolute precipice of locking down a spot in the knockout stage.

Rudi Garcia’s squad enters the match following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in their tournament opener, where veteran striker Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to rescue a vital point. While that result extended Belgium’s impressive unbeaten streak to 14 matches, it leaves them with very little margin for error over these final two group fixtures.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, the other opening match in the section saw Iran and New Zealand battle to a thrilling 2-2 stalemate in Los Angeles. Consequently, all four nations in Group G currently sit completely deadlocked with one point apiece, ensuring that the race for the Round of 32 will be decided over the coming days.

How a Belgium win affects the Group G standings

A victory for Belgium on Sunday would vault them to four points through two matches and temporarily place them in sole possession of first place in Group G. Whether they finish the weekend alone at the top depends entirely on Sunday night’s late clash between New Zealand and Egypt, as a winner in that fixture would draw level with the Belgians on points.

Romelu Lukaku #9 of Belgium celebrating.

Securing the maximum three points against Iran would put Belgium in an incredibly advantageous position to advance, even if it does not mathematically guarantee qualification just yet. Furthermore, that result would leave the Iranian squad facing a near-impossible path to survival ahead of the group-stage finale.

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How a Belgium draw affects the Group G standings

A tie against Iran would leave both nations level on two points apiece in the standings, though the Asian powerhouse would hold the crucial tiebreaker advantage over Belgium. Because total goals scored serves as a primary tiebreaker, Iran’s two goals from their opening match would keep them ahead of a Belgian side that only found the back of the net once against Egypt.

Despite dropping points, a draw would still keep Belgium’s World Cup destiny entirely in their own hands ahead of the final matchday of group play. Their objective would remain simple: secure a decisive victory in their group-stage finale against New Zealand on June 27 to book a spot in the next round.

How a Belgium loss affects the Group G standings

A shocking defeat for Belgium would drop Kevin De Bruyne and the Red Devils to the very bottom of Group G with just a single point, while Iran would assert control of the section with four points. A negative result on Sunday would severely jeopardize Belgium’s chances of reaching the knockout rounds.

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While a loss would not completely eliminate them from the tournament, the Belgians would no longer control their own destiny and would need a favorable outcome from the New Zealand-Egypt match to stay alive. A victory in their final game would still offer a desperate lifeline, potentially allowing them to sneak through as a second-place finisher or as one of the top third-placed teams in the field.