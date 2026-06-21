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Lamine Yamal outpaces Messi, Mbappe, and Ronaldo: Where Spain star ranks among youngest World Cup scorers

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain.
© Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal #19 of Spain.

Lamine Yamal officially etched his name into the record books by scoring his first career goal for Spain at the 2026 World Cup. By finding the back of the net against Saudi Arabia, the 18-year-old phenom became the eighth-youngest goalscorer in tournament history, eclipsing the early-career milestones of legends like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The goal materialized from a smooth buildup sequence that showcased Spain’s typical possession-dominant style. Forward Mikel Oyarzabal found space along the left touchline and delivered a low cross to the back post, where an unmarked Yamal easily tapped it in.

The 10th-minute strike opened the scoring and set the tone for Spain’s commanding 4-0 group-stage victory over the Saudis. At exactly 18 years and 343 days old, Yamal’s goal confirmed his recovery from a recent thigh injury and cemented his status as an international phenom.

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Yamal leaves Messi, Mbappe, and Ronaldo behind

Lionel Messi previously held a nearly identical timeline, debuting and scoring for Argentina in the 2006 tournament during a 6-0 rout of Serbia and Montenegro. Messi found the net at 18 years and 357 days old, making him exactly 14 days older than Yamal’s new benchmark.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring the sixth goal during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 against Serbia &amp; Montenegro.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring the 6th goal during the 2006 World Cup against Serbia & Montenegro.

Yamal also easily surpassed Kylian Mbappe, who became France’s youngest World Cup scorer during the 2018 tournament in Russia by netting the winner against Peru. Mbappe was 19 years and 183 days old at the time, trailing the Spanish youngster’s pace by roughly six months.

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Of the modern superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo took the longest to score his first World Cup goal. The Portuguese forward converted a penalty kick against Iran in 2006 at 21 years and 132 days old, a full two years older than Yamal is now.

Top youngest players to score in a World Cup

Yamal has consistently broken age records over the last two seasons for Barcelona in La Liga and the Champions League, as well as for Spain at Euro 2024. However, despite his historic achievement on American soil, he does not claim the crown as the youngest World Cup scorer in his own country’s history.

The all-time tournament record belongs to Brazilian legend Pele, who famously scored at the 1958 World Cup at just 17 years and 239 days old. Meanwhile, Spain‘s national record remains with Yamal’s Barcelona teammate Gavi, who scored against Costa Rica in 2022 at 18 years and 110 days old.

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RankPlayerAge when scoringWorld Cup
1Pele17 years, 239 days1958
2Manuel Rosas18 years, 93 days1930
3Gavi18 years, 110 days2022
4Ibrahim Mbaye18 years, 143 days2026
5Michael Owen18 years, 190 days1998
6Nicolae Kovács18 years, 197 days1930
7Dmitri Sychev18 years, 231 days2002
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