World Cup Daily Recap: Messi Breaks All-Time Goal Record in Masterclass Performance

A truly historic matchday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup re-wrote the football record books while significantly tightening the competition across the tournament groups. On the latest edition of Rabona TV’s daily recap, the conversation centers entirely on elite goalscorers making massive individual statements on the world stage.

Listen to the full analysis on Spotify to catch up on all the tactical breakdowns.

The headline story belonged completely to Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi, who produced a masterclass performance during a 2-0 win over Austria. Despite missing an early penalty kick, Messi bounced back to score a spectacular brace, taking his tally to 18 career World Cup goals and officially surpassing Germany’s Miroslav Klose to become the highest scorer in tournament history.

The offensive showcase continued across multiple groups as the race for the 2026 Golden Boot intensified. France’s Kylian Mbappé and Norway’s Erling Haaland each netted a clinical brace during their respective matches against Iraq and Senegal, leaving Mbappé within striking distance of Messi’s leading mark.

The daily wrap-up also evaluates a highly competitive tactical battle in Group J, where Algeria faced World Cup debutants Jordan. The African side showcased great resilience by mounting a crucial 2-1 comeback victory, successfully keeping their own knockout-stage qualification hopes alive heading into the final round.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of the latest historical statistics, tactical adjustments, and shifting group stage brackets.