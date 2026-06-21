How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

Spain are one of the strongest national teams in the 2026 World Cup. Despite their star-studded roster, they drew against Cape Verde, raising doubts about their first place in Group H. With this in mind, they face Saudi Arabia in their second match of the tournament. Seeking to secure their qualification to the knockout stages, they arrive at the match under a lot of pressure. Therefore, we will analyze how a win, a draw, or a loss will affect their spot in the standings.

Without being top contenders, Saudi Arabia have managed to impress in the 2026 World Cup. Being quite effective offensively and solid defensively, they secured a draw against Uruguay thanks to Abdulelah Al-Amri. Because of this, they could look for a defensive approach, taking advantage of their opponent’s scoring problems. In addition, they could be dangerous in the air game, looking to score and complicate the match.

Unlike the match against Cape Verde, head coach Luis de la Fuente would look to rely on dribbling wingers on the flanks and a midfield that is more decisive in front of goal. In addition, Spain would look to once again impose their high press and possession dominance. However, they would seek to open spaces in the opponent’s defense through dribbles and efficient plays. Moreover, they arrive needing their first victory in the 2026 World Cup.

What happens if Spain win over Saudi Arabia?

In case Spain secure a victory over Saudi Arabia, they would immediately guarantee a place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. Nonetheless, they would not have first place guaranteed, as they would still depend on the result of the Uruguay and Cape Verde clash. If they then secure a victory over Uruguay in the third game, they would have first place guaranteed, giving them an easier path to reach the final.

Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Victor Munoz of Spain.

What happens if Spain draw with Saudi Arabia?

After the draw in their debut against Cape Verde, Spain would complicate their future in the 2026 World Cup if they draw today against Saudi Arabia. With only two points in Group H, they would need a victory against Uruguay in the last match. Howeverm they would have a difficult task to secure the first place in the group as they would depend on the results of the other teams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

What happens if Spain lose to Saudi Arabia?

If Spain are defeated by Saudi Arabia, they would be left with only one point in the Group H standings. Against this, they would find it quite difficult to secure their place in the Round of 32, as they would need a victory against Uruguay. However, they would rule out any chance to have the first place in the group, battling to get a second place or even a best third-placed team. With this, fans would be really disappointed.