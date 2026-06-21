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Video: Lamine Yamal strikes in 10th minute for debut World Cup goal vs Saudi Arabia

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates after scoring his first World Cup goal.
© Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain celebrates after scoring his first World Cup goal.

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has introduced himself to the biggest stage in soccer. Handed his first ever World Cup start by Luis de la Fuente after recovering from a nagging hamstring injury, the 18-year-old superstar took just ten minutes to make a historic impact for La Roja against Saudi Arabia.

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Cutting inside from his natural position on the right wing, Yamal took advantage of the opposing defense’s lapse in concentration to get on the end of a cross from Mikel Oyarzabal and score Spain’s first goal against Saudi Arabia, as well as his first-ever World Cup goal.

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Following Yamal’s goal, Spain maintained complete control against Saudi Arabia, leaving behind the disappointment of its draw with Cape Verde in its opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

A milestone moment for Lamine Yamal

The sensational opening goal marks Yamal’s first career World Cup goal, etching his name further into the record books of Spanish soccer history. Having been heavily protected by the coaching staff following fitness concerns that restricted him to a brief second-half cameo against Cape Verde, his inclusion in today’s lineup was considered a heavy gamble by De la Fuente.

That gamble paid immediate dividends. Prior to the goal, Saudi Arabia had set up in the same compact defensive shape that successfully frustrated Uruguay on Matchday 1. However, Spain had no trouble breaking through Saudi Arabia’s defense and controlling the game from start to finish.

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With Spain comfortably in control and the win virtually secured, the coach substituted Lamine Yamal at halftime as a precaution, ensuring he would be fit and available for the next match.

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