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Is Lamine Yamal playing? Spain vs Saudi Arabia confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Lamine Yamal of Spain reacts during a training session.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain reacts during a training session.

All eyes at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium are fixed on the availability of Lamine Yamal. After managing a hamstring issue that restricted him to a 20-minute second-half cameo in Spain’s frustrating 0-0 opening draw against Cape Verde, head coach Luis de la Fuente has officially inserted the Barcelona’s young star into the starting lineup for the upcoming 2026 World Cup game.

De la Fuente noted pre-match that while Yamal is ready to start, the technical staff will likely manage his workload, expecting him to play around an hour as he continues his integration into the tournament. The fixture has taken on immense importance for La Roja after their unexpected opening-day stalemate.

They face a confident Saudi Arabia team that fought to a historic 1-1 draw against Uruguay under new manager Georgios Donis. With all four teams in Group H deadlocked on exactly one point after the opening round, Spain has structural adjustments in place to unlock a rigid defensive low block.

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Spain lineup

Luis de la Fuente has made crucial changes to his side, emphasizing pure dribbling and width on the flanks to stretch the opposition. Unai Simón starts between the posts. In defense, Pedro Porro enters the starting XI at right-back, joining Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella in the back four.

The midfield engine room sees Rodri anchoring the base, flanked by the creative presence of Pedri and Álex Baena. Up front, Mikel Oyarzabal spearheads the attack as the central striker, supported on the wings by Dani Olmo and the highly anticipated Yamal.

Spain Starting XI: Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Álex Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal.

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Saudi Arabia lineup

Manager Georgios Donis has set up a highly disciplined, compact system intended to stifle Spain’s central passing lanes and strike quickly on the counter-attack.

Mohammed Al-Owais takes his position as the starting goalkeeper. The defensive structure relies heavily on a central trio of Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, and Hassan Tambakti, flanked by full-backs Saud Abdulhamid and Moteb Al-Harbi dropping back into a deep coverage unit.

Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Musab Al-Juwayr partner up in midfield alongside Nasser Al-Dawsari, while Salem Al-Dawsari operates just behind lone striker Firas Al-Buraikan.

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Saudi Arabia Starting XI: Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Ali Lajami, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Hassan Tambakti, Moteb Al-Harbi; Nasser Al-Dawsari, Musab Al-Juwayr, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan.

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