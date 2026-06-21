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What is Saudi Arabia’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Spain?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Players of Saudi Arabia pose for a team photograph.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesPlayers of Saudi Arabia pose for a team photograph.

The Saudi Arabia FIFA ranking takes center stage as the Green Falcons prepare to face global giants Spain on Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

Standing at 59th in the world according to the latest official FIFA coefficients, the Asian representatives enter the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with a massive numerical deficit to overcome against the world’s third-ranked side. Yet, raw mathematics rarely tell the whole story when the whistle blows on the world’s biggest stage.

Fresh off an impressive, hard-fought 1-1 draw against a star-studded Uruguay team in their opening Group H fixture, Georgios Donis’ men have already shown they can punch well above their weight class.

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Their current standing as the lowest-ranked nation in the group only amplifies the high-stakes drama as they look to pull off another seismic World Cup shock. With Spain reeling from a surprise 0-0 opening stalemate against Cape Verde, this tactical showdown is primed to disrupt all pre-tournament projections.

The wide numerical gulf in Group H

While the Saudi Arabia FIFA ranking points to an underdog status, the unique bottleneck of the Group H table means everything is still to play for. Following two draws on the opening matchday, all four teams sit level on exactly one point.

This shifts the focus from structural prestige directly onto immediate results on the pitch. The profound ranking disparity between the two sides outlines the tactical challenge ahead:

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Group H Ranking Layout

CountryOfficial FIFA RankGroup H Points
Spain3rd1
Uruguay18th1
Saudi Arabia59th1
Cape Verde63rd1

Spain enters the turf in Atlanta carrying the weight of being the reigning European champions and a clear tournament favorite. For Saudi Arabia, their position at 59th reflects a squad in transition, but their modern domestic growth has injected a pool of elite competitive experience into the national setup.

How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

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How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

Historic precedent and the underdog blueprint

The Green Falcons are no strangers to ignoring what the official leaderboards say about them. Everyone in world football remembers their historic 2-1 comeback victory over eventual champions Argentina at Qatar 2022, a match where they completely shattered the analytical expectations attached to their low placement.

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Historically, Saudi Arabia’s peak came back in July 1998 when they reached an all-time high of 21st in the world. Conversely, their lowest competitive floor saw them sink to 126th during a difficult rebuilding era.

Sitting at 59th today, this team possesses the organized defensive block and technical midfield discipline required to frustrate elite passing sides. If they can break Spain’s high press and secure another positive result, they will not only defy their position on paper but put themselves in prime position to reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 1994.

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