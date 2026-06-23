Croatia’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Panama

After a historic generation, Croatia have begun a rebuilding of their roster, led by head coach Zlatko Dalić. Even though Luka Modrić and some other veterans remain in the squad, they have opted for young players as the cornerstone of their project. Despite this, they were defeated by England in their debut, causing them to lose some positions in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of the match against Panama.

Ahead of today’s clash, Croatia are ranked 15th spot with 1,695.21 points, as per FIFA Men’s World Ranking. Due to their lost, they lost four spots, being one of the most affected national teams in the ranking. Under Zlatko Dalić, they have managed to make a generational transition. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 3rd on July of 1998.

Croatia remain the second highest-ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. Panamá currently hold the 40th spot with 1505.33 points. Ghana hold the 65th spot with 1380.71 points. Finally, England remain the highest-ranked national team in the group, holding the 4th spot with 1847.68 points.

Zlatko Dalić has maintained an attacking approach with Croatia. With Petar Sučić and Martin Baturina leading the way, they control the attacking midfield, creating space for the attacking wing-backs. However, Luka Modrić remains an essential figure, playing a key role in managing the tempo of the game with his experience. In addition, Petar Musa would look to make an impact in front of goal against Panama, just as he did against England.

Luka Modric of Croatia

Croatia may struggle to dominate possession against Panama

Croatia base their style of play on possession and high pressing. With a highly technical midfield, they usually control the tempo of the game and launch very efficient counterattacks. However, they could struggle to impose this style against Panama, who also tend to dominate possession. For this, Luka Modrić stands out as a key figure, as he needs to deliver his best performance after his underwhelming display against England.

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Led by Thomas Christiansen, Panama have significantly improved their competitiveness, aiming to be protagonists with the ball. Yoel Bárcenas and Carlos Harvey control the midfield, alongside César Blackman and Amir Murillo. As a result, Luka Modrić will be key for Croatia, as his experience and quality could give Zlatko Dalić’s team complete control. In addition, Petar Sučić could serve as his ideal partner, as both will need to deliver at their best.