World Cup Recap: Record Breaker Messi, Mbappé and Haaland shine

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has delivered another historic day of football across the brackets. On the latest edition of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price react to an action-packed slate of matches that saw tournament heavyweights lock down their advancement and underdogs fight to keep their qualification dreams alive.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete matchday breakdown.

The headline story belonged entirely to Argentina’s professional 2-0 victory over Austria. Lionel Messi bounced back from an early penalty miss to score a magnificent brace, a feat that officially elevates him to 18 career World Cup goals—surpassing Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the tournament’s all-time leading scorer and punching Argentina’s ticket to the knockout rounds.

The dominant displays continued in Group I, where fellow favorites France put together a clinical attacking performance to cruise past Iraq with a 3-0 win. The hosts analyze how the French squad successfully tightened their grip on the top of their group, solidifying their status as genuine tournament frontrunners.

Meanwhile, the episode recaps a dramatic 3-2 thriller that saw Norway edge past Senegal in one of the most entertaining attacking displays of the tournament so far.

The guys also dive into a tense Group J clash where Algeria managed a narrow 2-1 victory over World Cup debutants Jordan to keep themselves firmly in the qualification race.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now by checking out The 90th Minute on Spotify to stay completely updated on the shifting tournament landscape.

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