Raphinha injury update: Brazil reveals winger’s status following 3-0 win vs Haiti

Brazil cruised to a dominant 3-0 victory over Haiti on Matchday 2 of Group C at the 2026 World Cup, but the celebration for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad was overshadowed by an injury to Raphinha. The winger was forced to exit the match during the first half, raising concerns about his status for the upcoming games.

The Brazilian medical staff confirmed that the forward sustained a muscle injury to his right thigh. They noted that he will immediately undergo intensive treatment in hopes of getting him fit for the knockout stages.

While the exact recovery timeline was not detailed, the Barcelona winger has already been ruled out for the Matchday 3 clash against Scotland, where Brazil will look to officially lock up their spot in the Round of 32.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti confirmed that Neymar will be named to the squad facing Scotland. The plan is for the superstar to log some minutes and test his fitness on the pitch after a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

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A familiar setback for Raphinha

This diagnosis marks the fifth time Raphinha has suffered an injury to that exact area just this season. The recurring issue previously forced the winger to miss critical matches with Barcelona, including a decisive Champions League clash against Atlético Madrid and the final stretch of their successful La Liga title run.

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His most recent setback prior to this tournament occurred on international duty during the March FIFA window. In a friendly against France in Boston, he was subbed off at halftime after suffering a torn biceps femoris in his right thigh.

When could Raphinha return?

Although no official timeline has been released by the federation, Brazilian outlet GE Globo reports that the national team’s medical staff is targeting a potential return for the Round of 16 in two weeks, should Brazil advance.

“The imaging tests didn’t reveal anything severe, but the national team’s medical department will wait a few days to monitor the injury. Because the setback is so recent, fluid and swelling are currently making a more precise diagnosis difficult,” the outlet reported.

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