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Anthony Gordon compares himself to Raphinha at Barcelona presentation after big-money move

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Gordon adds speed to the team
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesGordon adds speed to the team

Not many people expected a major transfer before the World Cup, but Barcelona did not want to wait much longer to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle. In his long-awaited presentation after the €80 million move, the winger compared himself to Raphinha.

Gordon said: “If I had to choose, I think I’m more similar to Raphinha: a lot of intensity, speed and technical ability. I always like to score goals. I think that helps the team win games and trophies.”

While it is not clear what role Gordon will have in a team that already includes Raphinha and Lamine Yamal and is also looking for an elite forward, he brings a quality Hansi Flick was missing. His pace on the wing could be a major factor in different situations.

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Gordon on Hansi Flick

After his presentation was delayed a bit, the English winger said he learned Spanish because he wanted to play for Barcelona. Gordon said: “Believe it or not, I started learning Spanish because I wanted to play for Barcelona. I’ve learned it over the last two years.”

Gordon shined for Newcastle from the first match (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Gordon shined for Newcastle from the first match (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This Barcelona move is a major step forward in Gordon’s career, and it also gives him a new type of manager in Flick, who has already shown his motivational skills in the conversation he had with the player.

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Gordon said: “Yes, I spoke with Flick. I was already excited, but after talking to him, I’m even more excited. He’s an incredible coach and has achieved a lot in a short period of time. I hope we can win many trophies together.”

Gordon wants the Champions League

The main obstacle for the player in this year’s Champions League was Barcelona itself, as they crushed Newcastle 7-2 in the second leg of the round of 16 after a draw in England had kept the tie close. This is the main trophy the winger wants to win at his new club, and he makes no secret of it.

Gordon said: “I’ve only won one trophy, and I’m eager to win more. If I could choose just one, it would be the Champions League, number six. But I want to win everything. Winning any trophy with Barcelona is special, but the Champions League is the ultimate prize. It would be an iconic moment that I would never forget, especially if I could achieve it in my first season.”

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