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Why does Egypt have players named Ziko and Trezeguet? The story behind the World Cup nicknames

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Emam Ashour #8 of Egypt celebrates with teammates.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesEmam Ashour #8 of Egypt celebrates with teammates.

Egypt have remained one of the most competitive national teams in Africa. Led by Mohamed Salah, they have managed to be protagonists, reaching the final stages of the African Cup of Nations. Although their main star is already 34 years old, they still maintain numerous talents in their squad. However, several of them have well-known names such as Ziko or Trezeguet, clearly reflecting their influence from soccer powerhouses in their development.

In the 2026 World Cup roster of Hossam Hassan, Mahmoud Hassan, Trézéguet, Nabil Emad Dunga, and Mostafa Zaki Abdelraouf (Ziko) are an essential part of Egypt’s project. Their names are reminiscent of the legends David Trézéguet, Carlos Caetano Bledorn (Dunga), and Arthur Antunes Coimbra (Zico). However, none of the Egyptian stars officially carry these surnames in their names, so these are presented as a tribute.

Badr Ragab, Mahmoud Hassan’s coach, revealed to AFP that the nickname ‘Trézéguet’ was his idea. “From his first days… I noticed (Hassan’s) resemblance to Trézéguet, both in appearance and playing style… He was strong in the air and scored goals in a similar way, so I gave him the name. I never imagined it would stay with him for so long,” he revealed. In the same way, Dunga’s nickname was born.

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In the same way, Mostafa Zaki’s brother revealed that the nickname ‘Ziko’ emerged because of him, as he used to be named ‘Ziko’ while playing professional soccer. When Mostafa started playing, coaches called him ‘little Zico’ because he was my younger brother,” he revealed, via AFP. Being 29 years old, he keeps his nickname, playing at Pyramids FC and Egypt, showcasing the inspiration in the Brazilian legend.

Mostafa Zico #11 of Egypt is challenged by Maxim De Cuyper #5 of Belgium.

Mostafa Zico #11 of Egypt is challenged by Maxim De Cuyper #5 of Belgium.

Pavel Nedved and David Beckham inspire Egyptian League players

Despite only Mahmoud Trézéguet, Mostafa Ziko, and Nabil Emad Dunga being in the Egyptian national team, in the Egyptian League there remain some names that recall soccer legends such as Pavel Nedvěd, and David Beckham, who have not yet reached the national team.

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Egypt 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

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Egypt 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Karim Walid, known as Karim Nedved, is one of the stars of Cleopatra FC in the Egyptian Premier League, who played for Egypt U-23. As happened with Mahmoud Hassan, the same coach who gave the nickname “Trézéguet” supposedly gave him the nickname at the Al-Ahly academy. Similarly, Ahmed Ramadan from Al-Ahly emerges, who plays under the nickname David Beckham.

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