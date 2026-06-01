Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti praises Raphinha ahead of the 2026 World Cup, calling him the world’s best at attacking deep

Neymar Jr’s comeback has taken all the attention from Brazil’s fans ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Not only his physical condition, but also his appearance after several years of absence has taken center stage. Far from continuing to build the discussion around the veteran, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to shift the focus toward Raphinha, praising him as “the best player in the world” at attacking deep.

“What I ask of him is to stay close to the defensive line because I believe that, when it comes to attacking space in behind, he is the best in the world… I think being close to the defensive line to attack from deep is more important, but I’m never going to tell Raphinha where he has to play when we have the ball,” Carlo Ancelotti said in the latest press conference.

After becoming one of the best players at Barcelona, Raphinha arrives at the 2026 World Cup as one of the tournament’s biggest stars. Although he is coming off numerous injuries, he has recorded 21 goals and eight assists. With this in mind, Carlo Ancelotti has decided to make the 29-year-old star one of the cornerstones of the national team, with him being a regular starter since the Italian manager’s arrival.

Not only does Raphinha excel as a dribbling winger, but he is also a world-class creative hub. With his vast experience, Carlo Ancelotti has decided not to limit the 29-year-old star to being just a wide player, instead deploying him as an attacking midfielder. In addition, he has proven to be an outstanding goalscorer, meaning he will be one of the key players when attacking space in behind, especially against top opponents such as France and others.

Vinicius Junior and Raphinha of Brazil talk

Raphinha emerges as Neymar’s rival for a place in Brazil’s XI

Raphinha comes from being one of the best wingers in the world, being an undisputed starter under Hansi Flick at Barcelona. However, he does not appear set to have a similar role with Brazil, as he has always played more toward the inside, being a regular in the double attacking-midfielder system. With this in mind, the 29-year-old star appears to be the direct competition for Neymar Jr. in his final World Cup edition.

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see also Neymar Jr. set to compete with Vinicius Jr, and Raphinha for a starting role in Brazil, says Carlo Ancelotti

If he manages to recover in time to face Haiti or Scotland, Neymar could have a chance of playing as an attacking midfielder for Brazil. Without great pace and with his physical condition still in question, he would start at a significant disadvantage compared to Raphinha. However, Carlo Ancelotti could still choose to field both players together, as they are not entirely incompatible and could help boost the attack against highly defensive opponents.