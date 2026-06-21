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Why is Sebastian Caceres wearing a protective mask for Uruguay vs Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Sebastian Caceres #3 of Uruguay.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesSebastian Caceres #3 of Uruguay.

Sebastian Caceres will anchor the backline for Uruguay on Sunday as the primary center-back tasked with neutralizing Cape Verde’s attack during this highly anticipated 2026 World Cup Group H clash at Hard Rock Stadium. However, much like a handful of other prominent stars competing in North America, the defender has drawn some buzz for playing through the tournament with a specialized protective face mask.

Caceres is required to wear the custom facial armor due to a severe injury he sustained in May while playing for Liga MX Club America during the domestic playoff quarterfinals. Contesting a 50-50 aerial ball against Pumas UNAM, the center-back was forced to exit the match in the 61st minute, ultimately sidelining him for the second leg as America was eliminated from the tournament.

Club America medical staff issued an emergency diagnostic update shortly after the match, revealing that the collision had resulted in a concussion, a fractured zygomatic arch, and direct ocular trauma. The multi-layered facial fracture required immediate intervention from specialists, throwing his availability into serious doubt just as Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa was finalizing his preliminary World Cup roster.

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Fortunately, following an intensive, specialized rehabilitation process, Caceres managed to regain full physical fitness just in time to join the national team camp in the United States. To safely take the pitch, he must wear a protective mask featuring an extended right-cheek guard, a necessary precaution designed to stabilize the underlying bone structure and shield the healing area from any secondary impacts.

Sebastian Caceres #3 of Uruguay reacts after the 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia.

Sebastian Caceres #3 of Uruguay reacts after the 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia.

Caceres, a cornerstone in Bielsa’s Uruguay

Despite making his senior international debut in late 2022 and subsequently missing out on the final roster cut for Qatar, Caceres has rapidly transformed into one of Bielsa’s most trusted defensive cornerstones. The 26-year-old defender has already logged 24 career appearances for La Celeste, demonstrating exceptional positional awareness and gritty tactical discipline even though he has yet to record his first international goal.

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Is Federico Valverde playing? Uruguay vs Cape Verde confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

With Ronald Araujo sidelined from peak physical form and long-time captain Jose Maria Gimenez surprisingly dropped to the bench for the tournament opener against Saudi Arabia, Caceres has shouldered immense defensive responsibility. Partnering alongside Napoli’s versatile defender Mathias Olivera, the masked center back will feature his second World Cup game against Cape Verde.

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