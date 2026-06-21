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How Egypt’s win, draw, or loss vs New Zealand could impact the 2026 World Cup Group G standings

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Mohamed Salah of Egypt.
© Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Egypt.

Mohamed Salah is leading Egypt into the 2026 World Cup in North America, with the team still hunting for its first-ever victory in tournament history. Facing New Zealand on Sunday night at BC Place in Vancouver, the Pharaohs’ knockout-stage destiny will heavily rely on the final scoreline.

Egypt collected one point on Matchday 1 following a hard-fought 1-1 draw against group favorites Belgium. Standing 28th in the latest global rankings, Egypt views this matchup against 83rd-ranked New Zealand as their best statistical opportunity to claim three points.

Egypt has qualified for four World Cups overall, including appearances in 1934, 1990, and 2018. Across those prior tournaments, the African powerhouse compiled a winless record of three draws and five defeats, a frustrating streak they want to break on Canadian soil.

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How an Egypt win affects the Group G standings

A victory on Sunday would push Egypt to four points and instantly put them on the verge of securing a Round of 32 berth. With Belgium and Iran already deadlocked at two points after playing their second match, three points would launch the Pharaohs into sole possession of first place in Group G.

Emam Ashour #8 of Egypt celebrates with Mohamed Salah #10 after scoring.

Emam Ashour #8 of Egypt celebrates with Mohamed Salah #10 after scoring.

Holding four points would guarantee Egypt a top-two seed heading into the final matchday against Iran. Even with a potential Matchday 3 defeat, a four-point baseline would almost certainly guarantee advancement as one of the best third-placed teams.

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How an Egypt draw affects the Group G standings

An executive draw in Vancouver would leave both Egypt and New Zealand level with two points through two games. Because Belgium and Iran also drew, this result would create a complete four-way logjam at two points apiece, leaving positioning to be decided purely by goals scored.

Under this deadlock scenario, Egypt’s objective in the final matchday against Iran would remain straightforward. A clear win would secure automatic advancement, while another tie would force them to rely on tiebreakers and external results.

How an Egypt loss affects the Group G standings

A disappointing defeat against New Zealand would drop Egypt to the bottom of Group G with just one point. Despite the setback, Salah and company would retain a mathematical mathematical lifeline to advance on the final matchday.

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To advance directly with a Matchday 3 win over Iran, Egypt would need New Zealand to either beat or draw Belgium. If Belgium wins that parallel game, Egypt would drop to third place and have to hope their point total cuts the threshold to qualify among the tournament’s top wild-card seeds.

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