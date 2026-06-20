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Casemiro to join elite group of 27 players who have played alongside both Messi and Ronaldo amid Inter Miami move

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Casemiro (center), and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), Casemiro (center), and Lionel Messi (right)

Casemiro appears set to begin a new chapter of his career after agreeing to join Inter Miami, a move that would see the experienced Brazilian midfielder continue playing at the highest level alongside Lionel Messi after years of sharing the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo. The transfer has generated excitement for more than just its soccer implications, as it would also place the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star into a unique piece of soccer history.

With Messi already leading Inter Miami’s ambitious project and Ronaldo having shared some of Casemiro‘s greatest triumphs at Real Madrid, the transfer represents another landmark moment in the Brazilian’s decorated career. While the official announcement is still pending, reports indicate that all major details have already been agreed.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: “Inter Miami complete deal to sign Casemiro as new midfielder, here we go! Verbal agreement sealed with all parties involved and all formal steps resolved, now waiting to sign and announce the Brazilian.”

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The reported agreement follows months of speculation linking Casemiro with Major League Soccer. Although several clubs, including LA Galaxy and teams from the Saudi Pro League, were credited with interest, Inter Miami ultimately won the race for one of the world’s most accomplished defensive midfielders.

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Casemiro is expected to arrive as a free agent following the expiration of his Manchester United contract. The proposed three-year deal would reunite him with several familiar faces from Spanish soccer, including Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul, while strengthening an area the Herons have sought to improve since Sergio Busquets’ retirement.

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Casemiro set to join an exclusive soccer club

Beyond the transfer itself, the Brazilian veteran’s move carries another remarkable significance. By joining Inter Miami and becoming Messi’s teammate, he will become part of an elite group of just 27 players who have played alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo during their senior careers.

ronaldo casemiro

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF poses with Carlos Casemiro

The list includes some of the biggest names of the modern era, such as Angel Di Maria, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Paulo Dybala, Carlos Tevez, Gonzalo Higuain, Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Deco, Miralem Pjanic, Arthur Melo, Lisandro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho, and Henrik Larsson, among others.

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No.PlayerPlayed with Lionel Messi atPlayed with Cristiano Ronaldo at
1.Angel Di MariaArgentina / PSGReal Madrid
2.Gerard PiqueBarcelonaManchester United
3.Sergio RamosPSGReal Madrid
4.Paulo DybalaArgentinaJuventus
5.Gonzalo HiguainArgentinaReal Madrid / Juventus
6.Carlos TevezArgentinaManchester United
7.Achraf HakimiPSGReal Madrid
8.Keylor NavasPSGReal Madrid
9.DecoBarcelonaPortugal
10.VitinhaPSGPortugal
11.Henrik LarssonBarcelonaManchester United
12.Martin CaceresBarcelonaJuventus
13.Miralem PjanicBarcelonaJuventus
14.Arthur MeloBarcelonaJuventus
15.Nelson SemedoBarcelonaPortugal
16.Andre GomesBarcelonaPortugal
17.Danilo PereiraPSGPortugal
18.Nuno MendesPSGPortugal
19.Renato SanchesPSGPortugal
20.Francisco TrincaoBarcelonaPortugal
21Pablo SarabiaPSGReal Madrid
22..Alejandro GarnachoArgentinaManchester United
23.Lisandro MartinezArgentinaManchester United
24.Gabriel HeinzeArgentinaManchester United
25.Fernando GagoArgentinaReal Madrid
26.Ezequiel GarayArgentinaReal Madrid
27.Gonzalo MartinezArgentinaAl-Nassr

Only a handful of players have managed to share dressing rooms with both of the sport’s defining superstars, whether through club soccer, international competition, or both. Casemiro’s arrival in Miami now places him among that select company after years of partnership with Ronaldo at Real Madrid and his impending collaboration with Messi in MLS.

Players such as Pique and Larsson were among the earliest members of this exclusive group, while later transfers involving Messi and Ronaldo created more opportunities for teammates to experience both sides of the greatest modern rivalry.

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messi ramos psg

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain warm up

Why the move makes sense for both sides

For Inter Miami, Casemiro offers experience, leadership, and tactical balance, qualities that complement a squad already filled with attacking creativity. His ability to shield the back line and dictate the tempo should provide greater stability in midfield.

For Casemiro, the transfer offers the chance to compete in a growing league while joining one of soccer’s most ambitious projects. Playing alongside Messi adds another fascinating chapter to a career already defined by sharing the field with some of the greatest players in history.

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If the remaining paperwork is completed as expected, Casemiro’s arrival will represent far more than another high-profile MLS signing. It will also see the Brazilian enter one of soccer’s most exclusive groups, becoming the 28th player to have shared the pitch as a teammate with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, further cementing his place among the game’s modern greats.

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