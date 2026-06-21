Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
2026 World Cup
Comments

Uruguay’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Cape Verde

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Maxi Araujo #20 of Uruguay.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesMaxi Araujo #20 of Uruguay.

Uruguay dropped in the live FIFA world rankings following a frustrating 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia to open their 2026 World Cup campaign. Heading into Sunday’s match against Cape Verde at Miami Stadium, La Celeste needs a victory to jumpstart their tournament run and rebuild their ranking points.

Uruguay currently sits in 18th place in the FIFA Ranking live projections with 1661.95 points. Marcelo Bielsa’s squad entered the tournament in 16th place with 1673 points, but the opening stalemate against the Saudis triggered an immediate slide in the live tracking.

While historically a South American powerhouse, Uruguay is far from its all-time peak of second place achieved back in 2012. The team currently ranks as the fourth-best CONMEBOL nation behind Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia, while also trailing the USMNT (13th) when looking across the Americas.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Uruguay remains the paper favorite in Group H despite the opening stumble. Powerhouse Spain leads the section in third place globally following a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, while the Saudis sit 61st and World Cup debutants Cape Verde trail at 67th.

Maxi Araujo #20 of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Jose Maria Gimenez.

Maxi Araujo #20 of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Jose Maria Gimenez.

A loss on Sunday would severely damage Uruguay’s knockout stage hopes and tank their official ranking position. On the bright side, La Celeste has never lost a World Cup match to an African nation, carrying an all-time record of three wins and two draws into the fixture.

Advertisement
Why isn’t Ronald Araujo playing for Uruguay against Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup?

see also

Why isn’t Ronald Araujo playing for Uruguay against Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup?

Uruguay looking to break back into Top 10

Uruguay has steadily lost ground to rival nations since winning their last major trophy at the 2011 Copa America. Despite boasting world-class talent like Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, and Jose Maria Gimenez, the federation needs a deep tournament run to break back into the global elite.

The national team last cracked the top 10 in May 2021, when they briefly held the ninth position. They fell to 13th later that summer and have frequently hovered in 11th place without officially crossing the top-10 threshold.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s injury return timeline becomes clearer ahead of 2026 World Cup Group D final showdown vs Turkiye

Christian Pulisic’s injury return timeline becomes clearer ahead of 2026 World Cup Group D final showdown vs Turkiye

While the USMNT secured its place in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage, questions remain over how Mauricio Pochettino will manage his star player ahead of the final Group D clash against Turkiye.

Christian Pulisic celebrates USMNT milestone with warm message to teammates despite being forced to watch Australia win from sidelines

Christian Pulisic celebrates USMNT milestone with warm message to teammates despite being forced to watch Australia win from sidelines

The USMNT achieved a historic milestone with a victory over Australia, and the captain’s reaction afterward showed the importance of the bond inside Mauricio Pochettino’s squad.

How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Ivory Coast could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E

How Germany’s win, draw, or loss vs Ivory Coast could impact the 2026 World Cup Group E

Germany and Ivory Coast head into one of the biggest matches of the 2026 World Cup group stage knowing that the outcome could dramatically reshape the battle for qualification.

What is Sweden’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the Netherlands?

What is Sweden’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs the Netherlands?

Despite Sweden's impressive start to the tournament, FIFA's latest rankings reveal a significant gap between the two teams.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo