What is Ecuador’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Curacao?

Ecuador head into their Group E match against Curacao at the 2026 World Cup with plenty to prove after a drop in the FIFA world ranking following their loss to Ivory Coast, but they still remain in a strong position to compete for a place in the next round.

The current ranking of Ecuador is 28th, which is five spots lower than the June 11 update. Only three teams lost more positions than them in this competition: Turkey (10), Tunisia (9) and Panama (6).

In a system that gets updated with every match, Ecuador will be looking to respond against Curacao. A positive result would help them stay in the race in a group that also includes Germany, so this is a must-win match for them.

Ecuador’s rivals

As expected, the team that stands out most in the group is Germany. They are currently 9th in the FIFA world ranking, making them the highest-ranked side in the section by a clear margin after climbing one spot.

Ivory Coast were Ecuador’s main rivals (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Ivory Coast follow at 30th, a gap that was narrowed by the match between them a few days ago. That result also made the battle for the top spot much harder for Ecuador, who may need a major upset in their final appearance, not just in this one.

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Curacao are further behind in 83rd, leaving them as the lowest-ranked team in the group and the side with the most ground to make up. That position puts them just ahead of Haiti among the 48 teams in the competition.

Ecuador’s highest ranking

Ecuador have had some notable moments in the FIFA ranking over the years. Their highest position came in 2013, when they reached 10th place, while their lowest ranking came in 1995, when they were 76th.