World Cup 2026: What is Brazil’s current FIFA world ranking?

Under Carlo Ancelotti’s guidance, Brazil have managed to significantly improve their competitiveness. Despite this, they disappointed in their debut against Morocco, managing only a disappointing draw. Because of this, their place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup is not secured. Nonetheless, they are still among the best-ranked national team in the FIFA world ranking, but are still far from their best spot.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, Brazil are ranked 6th with 1,765.34 points. Despite their draw against Morocco, they did not lose any positions like Portugal, that lost two spots. With Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival, they have managed to significantly improve their international standing. However, they have yet to match their highest-ever ranking, which was 1st during 5000 days.

Despite their inconsistent performances, Brazil remain as the second highest-ranked national team in their group at the 2026 World Cup. Morocco currently hold the 5th spot with 1769.98 points. Scotland rank as the second-lowest ranked national team in the group, holding the 40th spot with 1504.41 points. Finally, Haiti remain as the lowest ranked national team in the group, holding the 85th spot with 1277.67 points.

After two consecutive tournaments reaching only the quarterfinals, they aim to reach the final for the first time in 24 years. However, they do not have an easy path, as they may need to defeat Argentina, France, Portugal, and other national teams that are in top form. To achieve this, Carlo Ancelotti’s team needs to boost its scoring prowess, which has constantly failed. Moreover, their creative midfield may need to take a step forward.

Danilo and Wesley of Brazil.

What are Brazil’s upcoming matches in the 2026 World Cup?

Following their disappointing draw against Morocco in their 2026 World Cup debut, Brazil face Haiti on June 19 at Philadelphia Stadium. Having the need to secure a victory, the game could be quite competitive, as a draw or a defeat would complicate their future in the tournament. Concluding their group stage campaign in the tournament, they face Scotland on June 24 at Miami Stadium.

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Brazil are far from their best moment, as they lack players like Ronaldinho or Ronaldo Nazário, who could win matches on their own. Therefore, Carlo Ancelotti must rely on collective play as his greatest strength. After years of inconsistent performances, they need to prove once again that they can compete for titles. With this in mind, the pressure is quite high, as it could reshape their sporting project.