Portugal’s Joao Felix defends Cristiano Ronaldo after World Cup criticism: ‘He is the best player inside the box’

Cristiano Ronaldo faced severe scrutiny after an underwhelming performance in Portugal‘s 2026 World Cup debut against DR Congo. However, after responding with a brace against Uzbekistan, teammate Joao Felix quickly came to the defense of the 41-year-old forward, stating, “He is the best player inside the box.”

With rival stars like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi shining early in the tournament, Ronaldo was expected to dominate a DR Congo squad making just its second World Cup appearance in history. Instead, the match ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw where the legendary striker struggled to make an impact, a narrative he quickly erased with two goals in a 5-0 routing of Uzbekistan.

Following the bounce-back victory, Felix was asked by DAZN about the heavy criticism Ronaldo endured after the opener: “With Cristiano, there is always noise. Whether he does well or badly, people are always looking for more from him. In the first match, what blame could he possibly have? If he doesn’t get any balls inside the penalty area… he is the best player inside the box.”

Reflecting on their club partnership, Felix explained the simple formula required for the aging icon to shine on the world stage. “You have to give him chances to score. He had them today and he scored two. That’s what it is; we have to create chances inside the box, mostly because in the first game we didn’t create many, whereas in this one we did create a ton,” he concluded.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring

In that frustrating opener against DR Congo, Portugal dominated 75% of the possession but completely failed to break down a compact, deep-lying defense. Out of the mere seven total shots the Selecao managed, only a Joao Neves header found the target, while a counter-attacking Congo side actually looked more menacing with eight total shots.

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Facing another five-man backline against Uzbekistan, the tactical challenge initially looked identical for the European powerhouses. However, after several key adjustments to the starting lineup, Portugal looked far more fluid, unleashing 17 total shots with nine hitting the target to overwhelm their opponents.

Ronaldo and Felix: A partnership forged in Al Nassr

Following the discouraging draw against DR Congo, head coach Roberto Martinez chose to drop Bernardo Silva from the starting XI, deploying Felix on the left wing. The tactical gamble paid off immensely, as Felix constantly exploited spaces and replicated the offensive chemistry he built with Ronaldo during the 2025-26 season in Saudi Arabia.

After the final whistle, Felix opened up about his intuitive on-field relationship with the veteran captain: “We spent the whole year training this understanding. He knows my movements and I know his, so the chemistry becomes easy. When he has players around him, we can make quick exchanges. The focus is to stay close to each other so we can play our style.“

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Felix proved to be a vital addition for Al Nassr during their recent Saudi Pro League title run, a move heavily pushed for by Ronaldo himself. Out of the 19 assists Felix delivered across all competitions this past club season, six went directly to Ronaldo, proving that their elite club connection translates perfectly to the international stage.