How to watch Norway vs France in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway vs France on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Norway vs France WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, June 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Norway enters this final group stage match having already made history. Competing in their first global tournament since 1998, the Norwegians have secured a spot in the knockout rounds, powered by the phenomenal form of striker Erling Haaland. For a nation that has waited decades to return to this stage, defeating a world power like France would be more than just a win; it would be a statement that solidifies their status as a dangerous dark horse in the competition.

France, meanwhile, arrives with the calm confidence of a tournament favorite. With six points from their first two games, Les Bleus have also guaranteed their progression and need only a draw to clinch the top spot in Group I. The stakes are clear: this match will decide who earns a potentially more favorable path in the Round of 32. For Didier Deschamps‘ side, it’s an opportunity to maintain momentum and send a message to the rest of the field.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Both teams come into this fixture with perfect records, having secured six points each. However, their paths have differed. France has displayed dominant and controlled performances against Senegal and Iraq, blending defensive solidity with offensive firepower. Norway has also claimed two victories—a first for the nation in the group stage—but has appeared more defensively vulnerable, relying on its potent attack to outscore opponents.

The tactical clash will likely revolve around two of the world’s best forwards, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé, whose contributions could decide the outcome. Beyond the superstars, France holds a significant advantage in squad depth. The midfield battle will be crucial, as both teams prefer to control possession but have not shown a tendency to press high. France‘s backline has proven more resilient, conceding a lower expected goals against (xGA) total than Norway, whose defense has been porous at times.

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With both nations having already advanced to the knockout stage, the primary motivation is to win the group. A first-place finish ensures a matchup against a third-placed team, theoretically an easier opponent. However, this lack of do-or-die pressure may lead both managers to rotate their squads heavily, prioritizing player fitness for the more demanding games ahead. This could alter the match’s intensity and tactical shape significantly.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

The historical record between Norway and France in competitive fixtures is sparse and dated, with their last official encounter taking place in the qualifiers back in 1989. Across 10 official matches, France has the upper hand with six victories to Norway‘s two, alongside two draws. Their most recent meeting of any kind was a 2014 friendly, which France won convincingly 4-0, though its relevance to today’s squads is minimal.

Given the lack of recent direct encounters, broader tournament trends offer more insight. France has an formidable record against fellow European nations in recent tournaments, winning their last five such matches. This highlights their ability to navigate high-stakes continental clashes on the biggest stage. Their overall form is equally impressive, with nine of their last 13 victories coming by a margin of two or more goals.

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Conversely, Norway has historically struggled against UEFA opposition at the finals. In five previous matches against European teams in the tournament, they have failed to secure a single win, managing just two draws and suffering three defeats. This trend suggests that even with their current attacking prowess, overcoming a disciplined and talented French side will be a monumental task.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

With qualification for the knockout rounds already secured, both teams are expected to rotate their starting lineups to rest key players.

For Norway, the primary concern is the fitness of Julian Ryerson, who was forced off with an injury during the match against Senegal. Given the lower stakes, he will likely be given time to recover. Manager Ståle Solbakken may also choose to rest stars like Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, who have endured long and demanding club seasons, to ensure they are fresh for the Round of 32.

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France enters the match with a fully fit squad, giving Didier Deschamps the luxury of choice. Similar to his counterpart, he is expected to rotate heavily. While Kylian Mbappé may retain his spot to continue his pursuit of the Golden Boot, other key players could be rested. This will provide an opportunity for talents like Randal Kolo Muani and Manu Koné to gain valuable tournament experience.

Norway Projected XI (4-3-3):

Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Østigård, Møller Wolfe; Thorstvedt, Berg, Berge; Bobb, Strand Larsen, Schjelderup.

This lineup reflects a focus on preservation. By resting Haaland and Ødegaard, Norway can protect its most vital assets for the knockout stage while giving valuable minutes to capable forwards like Jørgen Strand Larsen and Oscar Bobb, who will be tasked with challenging the French defense.

France Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernández; Tchouaméni, Koné; Olise, Kolo Muani, Coman; Mbappé.

Deschamps will likely blend experience with fresh legs. While the defensive core may remain largely intact, the midfield and attack could see significant changes. Kolo Muani could slot into a central creative role, supported by the pace of Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman on the wings, ensuring France remains a potent threat even with a rotated squad.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Norway vs France match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and iOS and Android mobile devices. You can also stream directly from your web browser.

In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. Enjoy coverage of leagues such as Liga MX, LaLiga, and various cup tournaments throughout the year.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month, or you can opt for an annual plan to save money. The package provides comprehensive access to all live matches, replays, and exclusive content available on the platform.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.