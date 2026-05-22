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Cristiano Ronaldo finishes season without Saudi Pro League honor as Joao Felix, Jorge Jesus claim awards

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Jorge Jesus of Al Nassr.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Jorge Jesus of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shattered his silverware drought in Saudi Arabia, capturing his first official trophy with Al Nassr following a resounding 4-1 triumph over Damac to lift the Saudi Pro League crown. Yet, despite an exceptional individual campaign, the Portuguese icon was surprisingly overlooked for the league’s top individual honors—prizes that instead went to Joao Felix and manager Jorge Jesus.

The legendary forward served as the foundational pillar of Al Nassr’s title charge. With 30 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions, he finished as the club’s absolute top marksman for the season, leading their domestic campaign with 28 league tallies.

Remarkably, those staggering numbers weren’t enough to secure him the Player of the Season award, which the Saudi Pro League ultimately handed to Joao Felix. The dynamic Portuguese forward enjoyed an exceptional campaign of his own, directly powering the team’s championship run with a phenomenal output of 20 goals and 13 assists in his debut season.

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Felix wasn’t the only Al Nassr figure to walk away with a year-end honor. The Saudi Pro League also named Jorge Jesus as the Manager of the Season, rewarding a masterclass tactical campaign in which he guided the club to an incredible record of 28 victories, two draws, and a mere four defeats.

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Ronaldo misses out on historic Golden Boot milestone

Ronaldo entered the Saudi Pro League campaign on the precipice of soccer history. Had the legendary attacker secured the Golden Boot, it would have marked his third consecutive top-scorer crown, making him only the third player in league history to achieve the three-peat.

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Cristiano Ronaldo reclaims Forbes throne with record $300 million payday after Saudi Pro League glory as Lionel Messi lands among top earners

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Cristiano Ronaldo reclaims Forbes throne with record $300 million payday after Saudi Pro League glory as Lionel Messi lands among top earners

If Ronaldo had clinched the 2025/26 Golden Boot, he would have joined an elite club featuring Al Ahli legend Omar Al Somah (2014/15 to 2016/17) and Al Nassr icon Majed Abdullah (1978/79 to 1980/81) as the only players to have won the award in three straight seasons.

Instead, the veteran striker had to settle for a place in the top three. Ronaldo finished third in the race with his 28 goals, falling just short of Al Ahli frontman Ivan Toney (32 goals) and the ultimate winner, Al Qadsiyah’s Julian Quiñones, who topped the charts with 33 tallies.

Ronaldo won match-day awards throughout the campaign

While Cristiano missed out on a major end-of-season individual trophy, his campaign was far from devoid of recognition; he racked up an impressive eight Man of the Match awards over the course of the season. Even so, that achievement was narrowly eclipsed by Joao Felix, who took home the honor nine times to finish as Al Nassr’s most decorated match-day performer this year.

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Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix finally brought the Saudi Pro League title back to Al-Nassr after years of frustration, but one surprising statistic from the campaign quietly highlighted how influential the younger Portuguese forward became during the club’s championship run. While Ronaldo delivered decisive goals and leadership throughout the season, Felix ended the year with […]

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Yet while Ronaldo’s dominance once again captured global attention, many fans were left wondering one thing: Where did Lionel Messi finish on the list?

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