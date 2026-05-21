‘I know how much Cristiano Ronaldo suffers with this’: Joao Felix reflects on Al Nassr’s SPL title

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally ended his trophy drought at Al Nassr after a hard-fought 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season that went down to the wire against Al Hilal. In the aftermath of the triumph, Portugal teammate Joao Felix opened up about the victory and what it meant to watch Ronaldo fight for that moment, saying “I know how much Cristiano Ronaldo suffers with this.“

Felix was one of last summer’s most high-profile signings at Al Nassr, with Ronaldo playing a direct role in convincing the club to pursue the deal and personally persuading Felix to make the move to Saudi Arabia. Having shared a dressing room with Ronaldo through the Portugal national team, the bond between the two deepened further through the daily grind of club life in the Middle East, and both men were ultimately part of a long-awaited triumph.

Speaking to Sport TV, Felix reflected candidly on the significance of the title for Ronaldo. “Cris has been trying for a few years now to win his first title here. To win the league, especially, because in Arabia they play more, and I know because I’m with him every single day,” he said.

Among the most powerful moments of the celebration was the sight of Ronaldo in tears, first after scoring his second goal against Damac FC and then on the substitutes’ bench after being replaced, a scene Felix chose to address directly. “And I know how much Cristiano suffers with this. I knew how much he wanted to win. That’s why I went to give him a hug. Because it was like, just a few more minutes and we had it done,” he added.

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With the Saudi Pro League title now in his collection, Ronaldo has added yet another trophy to one of the most decorated careers in the history of the game, and the first since turning 41 back in February. With the 2026 World Cup now on the horizon with Portugal, his passion for the game remains as visible as ever, something his teammates at Al Nassr have witnessed first-hand throughout a relentless pursuit of this title.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo scores 65th career free-kick goal in Al Nassr win but still trails Lionel Messi’s record

Joao Felix and a transformative first season at Al Nassr

Following a lack of consistent playing time at Chelsea and a difficult loan spell at AC Milan the previous season, Felix had been widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge last summer. Ronaldo saw an opportunity, called the player directly, and convinced him that Al Nassr would give him not only a key role in a title-contending squad but also the minutes necessary to remain in Roberto Martínez’s Portugal plans for the 2026 World Cup.

In a deal worth €30 million, Felix made the move to Riyadh, and operating as the No. 10 behind Ronaldo, he delivered one of the standout individual seasons across all competitions, posting 26 goals and 18 assists across 47 appearances. Of those assists, six went directly to Ronaldo, a reflection of how naturally the chemistry they had built on the international stage translated to a synergy in the club.

While Ronaldo finished as Al Nassr’s top scorer, Felix led the team in assists and finished the season with 44 direct goal contributions, more than any other player at the club. Al Nassr claimed the SPL title for the first time since 2019, and Felix has since been named in Martínez’s Portugal squad, with the 2026 World Cup now his next major objective.

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