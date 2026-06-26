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Why isn’t Ronald Araujo playing for Uruguay against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Ronald Araujo of Uruguay.
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesRonald Araujo of Uruguay.

Uruguay face their most demanding test of the 2026 World Cup group stage without their defensive crown jewel. As La Celeste prepares to walk out at the Guadalajara Stadium for a high-stakes Group H finale against Spain, Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo has once again been completely left out of Marcelo Bielsa’s starting lineup.

The definitive reason behind the 27-year-old’s high-profile absence is a persistent leg muscle tear in his calf. The injury initially flared up as a minor strain during the first week of June, just as Uruguay was wrapping up domestic training camp in Montevideo.

Despite flying back to Barcelona for specialized “express treatment” under his club’s medical team to fast-track his rehabilitation, the injury escalated into a formal muscle tear during full-contact national team drills right before the squad flew out to North America.

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A severe blow to Marcelo Bielsa’s defensive blueprint

Uruguay’s medical camp had originally held out faint hope that extensive physical therapy would allow the defensive anchor to return in time for this exact blockbuster matchup against the 2024 European Champions. However, Bielsa and his technical staff refused to clear Araujo for match action, prioritizing the player’s long-term longevity over aggregate tissue damage.

Bielsa took full corporate responsibility for how the situation was managed during press conferences earlier in the tournament, stating: “Araujo arrived with a muscle problem which wasn’t serious… but he suffered a muscle tear. My conclusion is the same. If the player gets injured in training, something is wrong. We feel responsible, but we couldn’t have done anything differently.”

When is Ronald Araujo expected to be fully recovered?

Araujo is now facing a tight race against the clock to feature in the tournament at all. Bielsa confirmed ahead of today’s kickoff that the center-back is still struggling with significant discomfort and has not yet progressed to high-intensity on-field training with the main group.

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Uruguay’s internal medical camp has shifted their target to a potential Round of 32 fixture, provided La Celeste can secure the necessary result against Spain to advance from Group H.

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