Cristiano Ronaldo faces transfer setback as Al Nassr reportedly forced to pay $7M for Felix and Coman after SPL triumph

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the central figures in Al Nassr‘s 2025-26 Saudi Pro League title triumph, ending a drought that stretched back to his arrival at the club in 2022. However, the celebration has come with an unexpected financial sting, as Al Nassr are reportedly obligated to pay approximately $7 million in bonus fees related to the signings of Kingsley Coman and Joao Felix.

Alongside Iñigo Martinez, Felix and Coman were the most high-profile arrivals of the 2025 summer window, part of a significant investment Al Nassr made to reshape the squad around Ronaldo. Both have more than justified the outlay, with Felix claiming the SPL Player of the Season award, but the title success has now triggered contractual clauses that will add to the club’s expenditure.

According to Al Arriyadiyah, Al Nassr will be paying Chelsea and Bayern Munich a combined figure of approximately €6 million (around $7 million) as a result of those clauses. Both deals included a title bonus that would be activated if Al Nassr won the Saudi Pro League, and last Thursday’s triumph set that obligation in motion.

Updated fees for Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman

In Felix’s case, Chelsea agreed to a base transfer fee of €30 million with up to €20 million in potential add-ons, a structure similar in concept to the €52 million Atletico Madrid had originally paid for the Portuguese. The SPL title has triggered a €5 million add-on, bringing the total Al Nassr has paid to Chelsea so far to €35 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo of AlNassr celebrates with teammates Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman after scoring.

Coman‘s situation is slightly different. The French winger had been under contract with Bayern Munich until 2027 but was seeking a more prominent role, and Al Nassr agreed to a €30 million fee to secure his services. With the title now confirmed, Bayern will receive an additional bonus of approximately €856,000, bringing the effective total to just under €31 million.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo learns fate of Al-Nassr duo Inigo Martinez and Abdulrahman Ghareeb ahead of June 30 contract deadline

According to the Saudi outlet, the same SPL title clause in Felix’s deal would be activated again should Al Nassr win the league while he remains at the club, with his contract running through June 2027. For Coman, whose deal extends through 2028, the clause could theoretically be triggered twice more.

Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman’s first season at Al Nassr

While Ronaldo finished as Al Nassr’s top scorer for the season with 30 goals, Felix and Coman quickly established themselves as the next most productive attacking players in the squad. Felix ended the campaign with 26 goals, while Coman, operating primarily from wide positions rather than a central role, still managed an impressive 16.

Felix’s case stands out most strikingly when assists are factored in. His 19 assists led the entire team, and his 45 direct goal contributions overall made him the most productive player at the club across the season even over Ronaldo (30 goals and 5 assists). His availability speaks to that level of contribution as well, with Felix appearing in 47 of Al Nassr’s 49 games, missing just two.

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