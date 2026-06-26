Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia: Confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

The most thrilling end of the 2026 World Cup group stage comes in Group H, with Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia both looking to achieve an historic feat as all four teams still have chances of reaching the next round.

In this edition, there hasn’t been a more surprising team than Cape Verde, who were solid enough to keep a clean sheet against a top side like Spain before drawing 2-2 with another strong team like Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia also had a strong start when they rescued a point against Uruguay. Even if they lost 4-0 to Spain, they are still in the race for a place in the next round. Whoever wins this tense match will secure qualification.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia lineups

For this match, Pedro Brito opted for this lineup for Cape Verde: Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Kevin Pina, João Paulo, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Willy Semedo, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes and Wagner Pina.

Manager Georgios Donis picked this lineup for Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al Owais, Abdulelah Al Amri, Hassan Al Tambakti, Nasser Al Dawsari, Feras Al Brikan, Salem Al Dawsari, Saud Abdulhamid, Nawaf Bu Washl, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Sultan Mandash and Mohamed Kanno.

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see also How Cape Verde’s win, draw, or loss vs Saudi Arabia could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

Possible next matches

Even if Group H is not yet decided, the possible rivals are already known. This group crosses paths with Group J, where Argentina could face the runner-up, while Austria or Algeria could meet the group winner.