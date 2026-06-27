Who, when and where will Belgium and Egypt play in the Round of 32?

The 2026 World Cup group stage is rapidly drawing to a close, and the final standings for Group G are officially in the books. Belgium have advanced as the group winner, punching their ticket to the Round of 32 alongside Egypt, which secured a second-place finish.

Belgium finally found their attacking spark when it mattered most, putting together a commanding 5-1 victory over New Zealand to seal top spot in the group. The Red Devils finish Group G with five points, recovering from a pair of underwhelming draws against Egypt and Iran to close out the group stage in style.

On the flip side, Egypt settled for a 1-1 draw against Iran, a result that was still enough to lock down second place and an automatic spot in the knockout stage. The Pharaohs finished on five points as well, but a slightly inferior goal differential left them just behind Belgium in the final reckoning.

Iran finished the group in third place, keeping their tournament alive as they await the final wild-card standings to see if they advance as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams, while New Zealand exited the tournament at the bottom of Group G without a single point to their name across three matches.

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Round of 32 venues and potential matchups

By virtue of winning Group G, Belgium will play their Round of 32 match on July 1 at the Seattle Stadium. The Red Devils will square off against one of the wild-card third-place finishers emerging from Groups A, E, H, I, or J.

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see also Safe before kickoff: How Ronaldo’s Portugal and Kane’s England already qualified for the Round of 32

Depending on how the wild-card picture settles, Belgium’s path could open up against the likes of South Korea or Scotland, among other third-place contenders still waiting to learn their fate.

As for the North African nation, Egypt will take the pitch for their knockout opener on July 3 at Dallas Stadium, and their opponent will be Australia, as they finished at second place in Group D.

Group G final standings

Group G standings.

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