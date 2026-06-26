How to watch Egypt vs Iran in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Egypt vs Iran on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Egypt vs Iran WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Friday, June 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Egypt enters its final group stage match having already made history. The Pharaohs secured their first-ever win in the tournament against New Zealand, a victory that guaranteed their progression to the knockout rounds for the first time. With four points, the pressure of qualification is off, but the motivation to clinch the top spot in Group G remains, setting the stage for a focused and aggressive performance.

Iran, meanwhile, faces a high-stakes encounter with its own historic milestone on the line. After a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Belgium, the team is unbeaten but still needs a positive result to ensure advancement. Having never progressed past the group stage in six previous appearances, the urgency is immense. This match represents a golden opportunity for Iran to finally break its tournament curse and write a new chapter in its footballing history.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations arrive at this fixture on distinctly different trajectories. Egypt is riding a wave of confidence after its resilient 3-1 comeback win over New Zealand, a result that showcased its attacking potential. In contrast, Iran‘s campaign has been defined by defensive grit, securing points through stubborn resistance rather than offensive flair. This clash represents a classic battle of momentum versus mettle.

Tactically, the game will likely pivot on Egypt‘s dynamic attack against Iran‘s compact defensive block. Egypt‘s forward line, led by Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, thrives on transition and quick combinations. Iran, which fielded the oldest starting lineup on record in the competition against Belgium, will rely on its experience to stay organized and absorb pressure. The key will be whether Iran’s backline can handle the pace and creativity of Egypt‘s star players.

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For Egypt, the primary motivation is securing first place in the group to earn a potentially more favorable matchup in the Round of 32. For Iran, everything is on the line. A victory would guarantee their historic progression, while a draw could leave their fate dependent on results from other groups. This disparity in stakes will shape the flow of the game, with Iran likely needing to take more risks as the match progresses.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Egypt and Iran, adding an element of unpredictability to the encounter. With no prior history to draw from, both teams will be stepping into uncharted territory, relying solely on their current form and tournament performances to gain an edge.

While they have never faced each other, their records against teams from each other’s confederations offer some context. Egypt has played an Asian opponent just once in the tournament, losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in 2018. Iran, however, has a strong record against African competition, remaining unbeaten in three matches (one win, two draws), including a 1-0 victory over Morocco in 2018.

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Recent tournament data reveals critical trends. Iran has shown significant defensive vulnerabilities, conceding an average of 7.5 shots on target per game, one of the worst records in the competition. They allowed 23 total shots against Belgium and 14 against New Zealand. Conversely, both of Egypt‘s matches have seen goals from each side, highlighting their offensive threat but also their defensive concessions.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face key selection decisions shaped by injuries and tactical needs heading into this decisive group finale.

Egypt may be forced into a defensive reshuffle after Hamdy Fathy and Abdelmaguid both left the pitch with injuries against New Zealand. Their availability for this match remains doubtful, which could see Rabia step into central defense. Manager Hossam Hassan will otherwise likely stick with the attacking formula that proved so effective in their historic victory.

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Iran is monitoring a hamstring injury to Rouzbeh Cheshmi, who is unlikely to feature. Coach Amir Ghalenoei is expected to field a lineup similar to the one that held Belgium to a draw, prioritizing defensive stability. Alireza Jahanbakhsh could be brought into the starting eleven to provide an additional attacking spark alongside Mehdi Taremi.

Egypt Projected XI (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Fotouh, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hany; Lasheen, Ateya; Ashour, Salah, Ziko; Marmoush.

This formation allows Mohamed Salah to operate in a central playmaking role just behind striker Omar Marmoush, a partnership that was instrumental against New Zealand. The width will be provided by Ashour and Ziko, giving Egypt multiple avenues to attack Iran’s deep-lying defense.

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Iran Projected XI (5-3-2): Beiranvand; Hajsafi, Kanaanizadegan, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Rezaeian; Mohebi, Ezatolahi, Ghoddos; Taremi, Jahanbakhsh.

A five-man defense is designed to frustrate Egypt and limit space for their attackers. The midfield trio will be tasked with disrupting play and launching counter-attacks, while the experienced duo of Taremi and Jahanbakhsh will look to capitalize on any chances that fall their way.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Egypt vs Iran match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

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In addition to this crucial tournament match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream games from Liga MX or LaLiga, ensuring you have coverage of top-tier soccer all year round.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99/month. This plan offers a comprehensive package for soccer fans, bundling live games, analysis shows, and on-demand content.

SEE MORE: Link to World Cup TV Schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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