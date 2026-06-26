Group D Decided: The USMNT and Australia learn Round of 32 venues and potential opponents

The opening round of the 2026 World Cup is rapidly drawing to a close, and Group D has officially finalized its standings. The USMNT advanced as the group winner with seven points, while Australia successfully locked down the second-place seed with four points.

Despite losing 3-2 to Turkiye on the final matchday, the tournament co-hosts finished the opening phase with six total points. However, the Americans had already mathematically clinched the top spot in the group on Matchday 2, courtesy of back-to-back victories over Paraguay and Australia.

On the other side of the group, Paraguay faced a strict must-win scenario against Australia to jump them in the standings for second place. However, a scoreless draw ultimately favored the Socceroos, who safely secured the runner-up spot thanks to a superior goal differential.

Despite failing to find the back of the net against Australia, the South Americans finish the opening phase with a respectable four points. Thanks to that healthy point tally, La Albirroja are in an excellent position to progress to the Round of 32 as one of the tournament’s eight best third-place wild cards.

Sebastian Berhalter #14 of the United States celebrates a goal vs Turkiye. (Getty Images)

Venues and potential rivals for the USMNT and Australia

By virtue of capturing the top spot in Group D, the USMNT will play their high-stakes Round of 32 knockout opener on Wednesday, July 1, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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As for Australia, the second-place finish sends the Socceroos to Dallas Stadium on Friday, July 3. Their Round of 32 opponent will be the runner-up emerging directly from Group G, a highly competitive zone consisting of Belgium, New Zealand, Iran, and Egypt.