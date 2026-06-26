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How Egypt’s win, draw, or loss vs Iran could impact the 2026 World Cup Group G standings

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Mo Salah led Egypt to the first place
© Emilee Chinn/Getty ImagesMo Salah led Egypt to the first place

Group G reaches its decisive stage at the 2026 World Cup as Egypt and Iran meet in a match that could determine who advances to the round of 32.

Egypt enter the match after drawing with Belgium and beating New Zealand, while Iran drew against both New Zealand and Belgium. Both teams remain in contention to advance, with Egypt in the stronger position.

Egypt lead Group G with four points (+2 goal difference). Iran are second with two points (0 goal difference), Belgium are third with two points (0 goal difference), and New Zealand are fourth with one point (-2 goal difference).

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How Egypt’s win vs Iran impacts the 2026 World Cup Group G standings

If Egypt beat Iran, they would secure first place in Group G and advance to the next round. Iran would remain on two points and be eliminated regardless of the result between Belgium and New Zealand, as that would not be enough to finish among the eight best third-placed teams.

How Egypt’s draw vs Iran impacts the 2026 World Cup Group G standings

If Egypt draw with Iran, they would move to five points and secure a place in the next round. They would finish first unless Belgium defeat New Zealand by a margin large enough to overtake them on the tiebreakers. Iran would move to three points and could still finish second or qualify as one of the best third-placed teams depending on the result of the other match.

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How Egypt’s loss vs Iran impacts the 2026 World Cup Group G standings

A loss to Iran would leave Egypt on four points, while Iran would move to five and secure a place in the next round. Egypt would then need to wait for the result between Belgium and New Zealand to determine whether they finish first, second, or qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

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