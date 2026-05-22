Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed as teammate Joao Felix breaks Al-Nassr captain’s benchmark in stunning Saudi Pro League title run

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix finally brought the Saudi Pro League title back to Al-Nassr after years of frustration, but one surprising statistic from the campaign quietly highlighted how influential the younger Portuguese forward became during the club’s championship run. While Ronaldo delivered decisive goals and leadership throughout the season, Felix ended the year with a key achievement that placed him ahead of his legendary teammate in one important category.

The Riyadh club sealed the title on the final day of the season with a dominant 4-1 victory over Damac, as Ronaldo scored twice to secure the championship ahead of Al Hilal. The triumph ended Al-Nassr’s seven-year wait for the Saudi Pro League crown and handed Ronaldo his first league title since arriving in the Middle East in 2023.

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the moment carried enormous significance after several painful near-misses in previous seasons. Since leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia, the Portuguese icon had experienced squad rebuilds, coaching changes, and heartbreaking defeats despite producing extraordinary individual numbers.

His influence on Saudi soccer has been undeniable ever since his arrival opened the door for several global stars to join the league. Yet despite winning individual honors and finishing as top scorer in previous campaigns, the league title had remained elusive until now.

Under Jorge Jesus, however, Al-Nassr finally found the balance it had been missing. The Portuguese coach brought stability to the dressing room, improved the defensive structure, and built a more varied attack that no longer depended entirely on the 41-year-old ace.

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Joao Felix becomes a decisive figure

Much of that attacking transformation came from the arrival of Joao Felix. The Portuguese forward quickly formed a strong understanding with Ronaldo and became one of the standout performers of the season.

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Felix finished the campaign with 20 league goals and 13 assists, while producing 44 goal contributions across all competitions in just 47 appearances. He scored in every major tournament Al-Nassr participated in, including the Saudi Pro League, King’s Cup, Saudi Super Cup, and AFC Champions League.

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Alongside Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Kingsley Coman, Felix gave Al-Nassr multiple attacking options that opponents struggled to contain. His creativity between the lines and ability to decide matches in crucial moments proved vital during the title race.

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The hidden mark Felix surpassed

As the season came to a close, another statistic emerged that underlined Felix’s growing importance within the squad. The Portuguese attacker ended the Saudi Pro League campaign with nine Man of the Match awards, narrowly ahead of Ronaldo’s total of eight.

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The award distribution showcased how consistently influential Felix had been throughout the year. Sadio Mane finished third among Al-Nassr players with five awards, while Kingsley Coman earned two. According to reports tracking official Saudi Pro League matchday recognitions, the full distribution among Al-Nassr players was: