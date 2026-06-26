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Is Mo Salah playing? Egypt vs Iran confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group G game

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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The group isn't sealed yet
© Emilee Chinn/Getty Images Stu Forster/Getty ImagesThe group isn't sealed yet

Everything remains open in 2026 World Cup Group G before the final matchday, as Egypt and Iran both aim to reach the next round, with Mohamed Salah ready to start for Egypt.

The situation makes the match even more intriguing. Egypt are in a stronger position after drawing with Belgium and defeating New Zealand, while Iran remain in contention after drawing both of their matches in the tournament.

With such a tight race, Egypt lead the group with four points. Iran are second with two points and a goal difference of 0, sitting above Belgium on goals scored. New Zealand are bottom of the group with one point.

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Egypt vs Iran lineups

For this match, Hossam Hassan could use this lineup for Egypt: Shobeir; Hany, Rabia, Abdelmonem, Fatouh, Ashour, Ziko, Saber, Lasheen, Trezeguet and Salah.

Manager Amir Ghalenoei could opt for this lineup for Iran: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Kanani, Khalilzadeh, Nemati, Mohammadi, Ghoddos, Ghorbani, Ezatolahi, Mohebbi and Taremi.

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Egypt 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

see also

Egypt 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Possible next matches

While not every spot in the knockout stage has been filled, some matchups are already set. The winner of Group G will face a third-placed team, although their opponent has not yet been determined. Meanwhile, the runner-up already knows they will play Australia, who finished second in Group D.

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