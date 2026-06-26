Alex Baena sends Spain to the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 after a 1-0 win vs Uruguay

Spain are through to the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 as Group H winners after a narrow but decisive 1-0 victory over Uruguay at Guadalajara Stadium, a result that also eliminates Marcelo Bielsa’s side from the tournament.
For long stretches, this looked destined to finish level. Luis de la Fuente’s side dominated the ball from the opening whistle, racking up 74% possession in the first half alone, but Uruguay’s defense stood firm and gave up almost nothing in the way of clear chances.
Rather than settling for a stalemate, Spain kept pushing, and their patience paid off right before the break. Alex Baena met a cross inside the area and fired off a shot that Fernando Muslera failed to deal with cleanly, the goalkeeper’s poor response allowing the ball to squirm in and hand La Roja a 1-0 lead at the interval.
The second half saw Uruguay come out with far more purpose, pushing numbers forward in search of an equalizer that would have kept their World Cup hopes alive. Bielsa’s side created enough pressure to test Spain’s resolve, but they were unable to find the breakthrough they needed.
Spain will now turn their attention to the Round of 32, where they will face the runner-up of Group J, which could be Austria or Algeria, while Uruguay’s 2026 World Cup campaign comes to a close.
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End of the game!
Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 at Guadalajara Stadium!
90'+4- Red card in Uruguay (0-1)
Agustin Canobbio received a red card.
90'1- Yellow card for Uruguay (0-1)
Nicolas de la Cruz received a yellow card.
86'- Ferran Torres hit the crossbar (0-1)
Ferran Torres almost scored the second goal but his shot hit the crossbar!
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85'- Great save from Unai Simon! (0-1)
Nicolás de la Cruz unleashed a powerful shot from outside the box, but Unai Simón pulled off a brilliant save to deny the equalizer.
80'- Uruguay keep pushing for the equalizer (0-1)
Uruguay are pushing forward in search of an equalizer that would keep them alive in the hunt for qualification.
75'- Modifications in Spain (0-1)
Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal were replaced by Ferran Torres and Nico Williams.
70'- The game resumes and modification in Uruguay (0-1)
The game continues at Guadalajara Stadium with Juan Manuel Sanabria being replaced by Brian Rodriguez in Uruguay.
67'- Cooling break (0-1)
Hydration break.
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66'- Modification in Spain (0-1)
Alex Baena was replaced by Yeremy Pino.
63'- Nice try from Dani Olmo (0-1)
Dani Olmo found space inside the box and tried his luck but his show went wide from the crossbar.
59'- Modifications in Spain (0-1)
Pedri and Mikel Merino were replaced by Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz.
58'- Yellow card in Uruguay (0-1)
Guillermo Varela received a yellow card.
56'- Modification in Uruguay (0-1)
Federico Valverde was replaced by Federico Viñas.
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53'- Yellow card in Uruguay (0-1)
Juan Manuel Sanabria received a yellow card.
51'- Play stops (0-1)
The match has been halted after Pedri was caught by a challenge from Agustín Canobbio.
46'- Modification in Uruguay (0-1)
Fernando Muslera was replaced by Sergio Rochet.
The second half is underway! (0-1)
Uruguay and Spain are already playing the second half!
Halftime!
The game goes to halftime!
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45'- Stoppage time (0-1)
The referee added eight more minutes.
44'- First change of the game (0-1)
Manuel Ugarte left the field injured to make way for Nicolas de la Cruz.
41'- GOOOOAAAAL FOR SPAIN!! (0-1)
Alex Baena scores the opener of the game!!
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36'- Nice try from Bentancur! (0-0)
Rodrigo Bentancur unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box that sailed over Simon's crossbar.
32'- Uruguay starting to play more (0-0)
As the match has progressed, Uruguay have begun to get more involved going forward and are now approaching the opposing goal more frequently.
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27'- Chance wasted by Núñez! (0-0)
Núñez received the ball inside Spain's box but instead of shooting, he opted to play a pass that found no one.
26'- The game resumes (0-0)
The game continues at Guadalajara Stadium.
23'- Cooling break (0-0)
Hydration break.
20'- Spain looking for the first goal of the game (0-0)
Spain continue to dominate possession and keep pushing forward in search of the opening goal, but a solid Uruguayan defense is keeping any danger at bay.
15'- Not much happening (0-0)
So far, there's been no danger at either end, with neither team having registered a shot in the match yet.
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10'- Spain continue to dominate (0-0)
Through the first 10 minutes, Spain hold a commanding edge over Uruguay with 72% possession, though they haven't yet managed to do any damage to their opponents.
46'- Yellow card in Spain (0-1)
Alex Baena received a yellow card.
5'- Spain dominate early (0-0)
Spain are the ones controlling the ball in the opening stages, setting the tempo of the match while Uruguay sit back on defense.
GAME ON!
The game between Uruguay and Spain is underway at Guadalajara Stadium!
Players are on the pitch!
Players from both teams are on the field for national anthems. Everything is ready for the start of the match!
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Argentina waiting for his rival
Whoever finishes in second place in Group H will face Argentina in the Round of 32 on Friday, July 3 at Miami Stadium.
Spain are in a better position to qualify
While both teams arrive with chances to qualify for the Round of 32, Spain are in the better position to qualify, as a draw would secure their qualification and possibly first place in the group, provided Cape Verde don't beat Saudi Arabia. For Uruguay, however, a draw could leave them in third place, or in second if the match between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia ends level.
Both teams doing warm up activities
Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at Guadalajara Stadium!
Today's referees
Ismail Elfath has been appointed to officiate the clash between Uruguay and Spain. He will be joined on the field by Corey Parker and Kyle Atkins, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.
Full officiating team:
Referee: Ismail Elfath
Assistant Referee 1: Corey Parker
Assistant Referee 2: Kyle Atkins
Fourth official: Juan Calderón
VAR: Tatiana Guzmán
Uruguay confirmed lineup!
Uruguay’s confirmed starting XI: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera, Juan Manuel Sanabria; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur; Agustín Canobbio, Darwin Núñez, Maximiliano Araújo.
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Spain confirmed lineup!
Spain’s starting XI: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Mikel Merino, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena.
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Kickoff time and where to watch
Uruguay vs Spain will get underway at Guadalajara Stadium at 8:00 PM (ET).