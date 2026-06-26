How to watch New Zealand vs Belgium in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch New Zealand vs Belgium on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO New Zealand vs Belgium WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Friday, June 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Belgium enters this final group stage match in a precarious position. Tipped as group favorites, the Red Devils have stumbled to consecutive draws against Egypt and Iran, leaving their tournament hopes hanging by a thread. With just two points, anything less than a victory against New Zealand would likely result in a catastrophic early exit for a team still boasting remnants of its famed “Golden Generation.” The pressure is immense, and the urgency to find their attacking rhythm is at an all-time high.

For New Zealand, the challenge is monumental but not without opportunity. A tough 3-1 defeat to Egypt has put them on the back foot, but the All Whites have a chance to play the ultimate spoiler. A result against a European powerhouse on the global stage would be a historic achievement for the nation. Facing a desperate Belgian side, New Zealand will aim to be defensively resolute and capitalize on any frustration that sets in for their highly-favored opponents.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two nations could not be more different. Belgium arrived in North America on a 15-match unbeaten streak, yet their performances in the tournament have been lackluster. They have controlled games but failed to convert dominance into goals, creating a narrative of inefficiency. New Zealand, meanwhile, entered as underdogs and have shown moments of grit, scoring in both of their matches, but their defensive vulnerabilities were exposed against Egypt.

The tactical battle will likely be one of attack versus defense. Belgium is expected to dominate possession, averaging 19 shots per game in the tournament so far. Manager Rudi Garcia will task his playmakers with breaking down what will almost certainly be a compact, low-block defense from New Zealand. The All Whites will need to absorb immense pressure and look for opportunities on the counter-attack or from set-pieces, where the physical presence of striker Chris Wood could be decisive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motivation is clear-cut for both squads. For Belgium, this is a must-win match to avoid a humiliating group-stage elimination and keep their title aspirations alive. For New Zealand, the objective is to secure a landmark result. While qualification for the knockout stage is a long shot, taking points off a team of Belgium‘s caliber would be a massive success and a source of immense national pride.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match marks the first-ever official meeting between New Zealand and Belgium. With no historical data to draw from, this encounter is a step into the unknown for both sides. The fixture’s outcome will set the precedent for all future clashes between the two nations.

While they have never faced Belgium, New Zealand has played against European opposition four times in previous tournaments, securing two draws and two losses without a single victory. Their most famous result was a 1-1 draw against then-world champions Italy in 2010. Conversely, this will be Belgium’s first-ever competitive match against a team from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Statistically, Belgium’s offensive output suggests they are due for a breakthrough. They have accumulated 3.14 expected goals (xG) but have only scored once. New Zealand has conceded five goals in two games and allowed an average of 18 shots per match, indicating their defense will be heavily tested. Belgium‘s attacking pressure could be the key factor that finally unlocks their scoring potential.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Belgium heads into this crucial fixture with significant lineup concerns, while New Zealand is expected to field a full-strength squad.

New Zealand has no reported injuries or suspensions, giving their manager the flexibility to field the same starting eleven that has competed in the opening two matches. This consistency could be an advantage as they look to build on their team chemistry and execute a disciplined game plan against a formidable opponent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belgium‘s situation is more complicated. Defender Nathan Ngoy is suspended following a red card against Iran, forcing a defensive reshuffle. Zeno Debast remains a doubt with a leg injury, further limiting options at the back. There is positive news, however, as creative winger Jeremy Doku is expected to return to the squad and could provide a much-needed spark to an attack that has struggled to find its cutting edge.

New Zealand Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Crocombe; Cacace, Boxall, Surman, Payne; Stamenic, Bell; Just, Singh, McCowatt; Wood.

This lineup maintains the structure New Zealand has used throughout the tournament. The focus will be on a compact defensive shape, with the midfield duo of Stamenic and Bell tasked with shielding the backline. Chris Wood will serve as the primary outlet up front, using his physicality to hold up play and bring attacking midfielders into the game.

Belgium Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Courtois; De Cuyper, Mechele, De Winter, Meunier; Tielemans, Raskin; Trossard, De Bruyne, Saelemaekers; Lukaku.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This projected lineup reflects the necessary changes in defense, with De Winter likely stepping in for the suspended Ngoy. The potential return of a player like Doku could displace Saelemaekers, but the core objective remains the same: get the ball to creative forces like De Bruyne and Trossard to supply chances for Romelu Lukaku.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the New Zealand vs Belgium match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream other games from the tournament, as well as top European leagues and international contests throughout the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A subscription to the service costs $14.99/month, offering comprehensive coverage of world soccer that is essential for any dedicated fan. The platform provides excellent value for its extensive library of live and on-demand content.

SEE MORE: Link to general World Cup TV schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.