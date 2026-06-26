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Why Bielsa substituted Valverde during Uruguay’s defeat to Spain: ‘I wanted more presence in attack’

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Federico Valverde of Uruguay.
© Getty ImagesFederico Valverde of Uruguay.

Spain defeated Uruguay 1-0 in the Group H Matchday 3 clash at the 2026 World Cup, eliminating the South Americans from contention to advance to the next round.

In the 57th minute, manager Marcelo Bielsa made the surprise decision to substitute captain Federico Valverde, a move that sparked debate among Uruguayan fans.

After the match, the Argentine coach was asked on the field about the reasoning behind the Valverde substitution. “I wanted the team to have more of a presence in attack,” Bielsa said, bringing on forward Federico Viñas in his place.

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Amid the controversy, the manager made the decision to pull goalkeeper Fernando Muslera at halftime, following a catastrophic blunder that helped Alex Baena to score the game-winning goal for Spain.

Federico Vinas #21 of Uruguay replaces Federico Valverde. (Getty Images)

Federico Vinas #21 of Uruguay replaces Federico Valverde. (Getty Images)

However, after the game, Bielsa revealed a stunning twist: he didn’t bench Muslera. Instead, it was the goalkeeper himself who voluntarily asked to sub out, step aside, and hand the reins to Sergio Rochet for the second half.

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Why does Uruguay have 4 stars on its jersey? The World Cup rule explained

Spain and Cape Verde secure qualification

Following their win, Spain secured qualification to the Round of 32 as group winners, where they will face the runner-up of Group J, which could be Austria or Algeria.

The result of the match at Guadalajara Stadium also worked in Cape Verde’s favor, sealing a historic qualification to the Round of 32 in their World Cup debut. The Africans will take on Argentina in the next round on Friday, July 3 at Miami Stadium.

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